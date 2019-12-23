Taylorville is new home for Peoria country music festival Tailgate N' Tallboys

In another change, the 2020 event is scheduled for one weekend. Tailgate N' Tallboys had been held in several, multiple-day blocks throughout the summer at the Peoria Park District facility.

"I'm not saying there can't be a one-off show (there), but with six different dates on the riverfront splitting revenue, it was really, really hard to make the numbers work," Klein said.

"There's only so many entertainment dollars to go around. ... Having the whole festival down there just isn't going to happen."

USA Concerts & Events also is owned in part by Steven Crusen. He and Klein co-own Crusens restaurants and bars located in Peoria and West Peoria. Another is to open next week in Creve Coeur.

Crusen and Klein formed the concert company following the demise of Inked Entertainment, which produced Tailgate N' Tallboys. Crusens was an event sponsor.

"I thought it was great for the community and had a good time going," Klein said about wanting to preserve Tailgate N' Tallboys.

USA Concerts & Events also intends to produce shows to be held at the Creve Coeur and West Peoria Crusens, among other places. But Tailgate N' Tallboys appears to be the company's prime focus.