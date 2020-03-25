The 10 best Kenny Rogers songs

“Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)” (1967)

Before he found stardom in Nashville — and after earlier forays into doo-wop, jazz and folk music — Rogers made the Top 10 as lead singer of the First Edition with this tidy blast of pop psychedelia.

“Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town” (1969)

Rogers had moved the First Edition toward country music by the time of this vivid story song (written by Mel Tillis), in which the singer portrays a paralyzed Vietnam veteran whose wife is stepping out on him.

“Lucille” (1977)

Another finely observed narrative ballad, this one featuring Rogers as the man with whom a married woman is carrying on, the singer’s first big solo hit also won him his first of three Grammy Awards.

“The Gambler” (1978)

Rogers’ signature song sets a poker player’s hard-won wisdom — “You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em” — over an easygoing country groove that helped him do what neither Bobby Bare nor Johnny Cash could do with the tune: top Billboard’s country chart.

“Coward of the County” (1979)