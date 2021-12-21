The Devon Amphitheater announces more 2022 headliners

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater continues to add acts to the 2022 Summer Concert Series.

Classic rock's contribution to the lineup includes The Guess Who, known for their iconic songs from the 1960s and 1970s. Their hits include “These Eyes,” “American Woman,” “No Time," and "No Sugar Tonight.”

The Broadway-style performance of The Jersey Tenors will be featured at The Devon this summer. The quartet performs hit songs made popular throughout the past decades from acts such as Frankie Valli, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Queen, Billy Joel and others. Their last performance in Decatur was during the 2017 Decatur Celebration. They also performed a sold out show at the historic Lincoln Theater in 2016.

On Monday, The Devon announced upcoming shows will include Leonid & Friends, the Russian band performing the hits of the iconic rock band Chicago. The Platinum Rock Legends will return after performing at The Devon during the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

Dates for performances and ticket sales will be announced later.

For more information, visit the Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

