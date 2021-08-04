The Devon rocks with Led Zeppelin tribute band

DECATUR — The opportunity to experience live music of iconic rockers Led Zeppelin will be possible Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

Led Zeppelin 2 rejuvenates the looks and the music of the 1970s English rock group with songs such as “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “The Immigrant Song” and “Kashmir.”

The musicians give a performance reminiscent of concerts from the past.

“We recreate what it would be like to see a live Led Zeppelin concert as opposed to emulating studio albums note for note,” said bassist and keyboard player Matt Longbons. “We play songs from all the various eras with the same sort of features Zeppelin had in their live sets.”

Longbons, 43, is a Decatur native performing with other experienced musicians paying homage to the legendary and influential band. However, he was exposed to Led Zeppelin at home. “I believe my first exposure to Led Zeppelin was combing through my father's vinyl collection and finding 'Led Zeppelin IV' and 'Coda',” he said.

A 1996 MacArthur High School graduate, Longbons was also influenced through the school’s music program.

“Playing in the jazz band there exposed me to a high level of musical professionalism at an early age that has helped me remain a career musician to this day,” Longbons said.

The other musicians in the Chicago-based band, including Bruce Lamott, Paul Kamp, Greg Fundis, as well as Longbons, are all able to provide professional workmanship and diversity, having played in various bands throughout their careers. Fundis, the drummer, is a Millikin alumni. He has been performing with Longbons since 1997.

When LZ2 are not performing the music of Led Zeppelin, the musicians can be heard performing heavy metal, country, jazz, funk and soul.

“It is a very diverse group of musicians, which is indicative of the wide influence the music of Led Zeppelin has to this day,” Longbons said.

29 celebrities with Decatur ties

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.