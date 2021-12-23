 Skip to main content
The Devon schedules Tommy DeCarlo from the rock band Boston to perform

Tommy DeCarlo and Rudy Cardenas

Tommy DeCarlo and Rudy Cardenas are scheduled to perform this summer at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — Another classic rock act scheduled for the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater summer series will be Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer of the band Boston since 2007.

DeCarlo will perform the band’s hits, as well as some of his favorites. He will share the stage with Rudy Cardenas, an American Idol alum, who will perform hits of the rock band Journey and other favorites.

Decatur's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds Pop 2000 to their summer schedule

Dates for performances and ticket sales will be announced later.

For more information, visit the Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

