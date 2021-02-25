 Skip to main content
The Devon's lawn level season tickets to go on sale
DECATUR — Season tickets for the 2021 lawn level at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, March 5.

Limited tickets in the general admission lawn area are $245 per person. Additional ticket processing fees will be applied at the time of purchase.

Watch now: Decatur's Devon adds Diamond Rio to its summer lineup

Season tickets include the full season of approximately 26 shows produced by The Devon. Headlining acts include Tracy Byrd, Kool & The Gang, Oak Ridge Boys, Gin Blossoms, Ginuwine, Three Dog Night and Diamond Rio.

COVID-19 guidelines may impact details and availability of each show. If the entire season is canceled due to COVID-19, season ticket holders will have the opportunity to roll their tickets to 2022 or get a full refund.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.devonamphitheater.com, by calling the Decatur Park District office at (217) 422-5911 or in person at 620 E. Riverside Ave.

