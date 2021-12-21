The Guess Who added to The Devon's summer lineup

DECATUR — Classic rock's contribution to the 2022 Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater lineup includes The Guess Who, known for their iconic songs from the 1960s and 1970s. Their hits include “These Eyes,” “American Woman,” and “No Time, No Sugar Tonight.”

The Devon is announcing some of its headliners this week, with daily announcements at 8 a.m. and noon.

Dates for each performance will be announced later. Single show tickets will not be available until early 2022; however, lawn and pit season tickets and gift cards are now on sale. For more information, visit The Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

