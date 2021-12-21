 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

The Guess Who added to The Devon's summer lineup

  • 0
The Guess Who

The Guess Who

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — Classic rock's contribution to the 2022 Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater lineup includes The Guess Who, known for their iconic songs from the 1960s and 1970s. Their hits include “These Eyes,” “American Woman,” and “No Time, No Sugar Tonight.”

Decatur's Devon Amphitheater rolling out 2022 headliners

The Devon is announcing some of its headliners this week, with daily announcements at 8 a.m. and noon. 

Dates for each performance will be announced later. Single show tickets will not be available until early 2022; however, lawn and pit season tickets and gift cards are now on sale. For more information, visit The Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

lincoln theater at night

lincoln theater at night

The lights on the Lincoln Square Theatre sign are shining bright these day and a new non-profit group, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater, …

Watch Now: Related Video

Anna Marie Tendler appears to shade John Mulaney after his baby's arrival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News