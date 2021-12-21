 Skip to main content
The Jersey Tenors scheduled to perform during The Devon's summer series

Jersey Tenors

DECATUR — The Broadway-style performance of The Jersey Tenors will be featured at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater this summer.

Decatur's Devon Amphitheater rolling out 2022 headliners

The quartet performs hit songs made popular throughout the past decades from acts such as Frankie Valli, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Queen, Billy Joel and others. Their last performance in Decatur was during the 2017 Decatur Celebration. They also performed a sold out show at the Lincoln Theater in 2016.

The Devon is announcing some of its headliners this week, with daily announcements at 8 a.m. and noon. 

Dates for each performance will be announced later. Single show tickets will not be available until early 2022; however, lawn and pit season tickets and gift cards are now on sale. For more information, visit The Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

People are also reading…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

