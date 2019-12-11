You are the owner of this article.
The Prophecy brings back Christmas magic
The Prophecy brings back Christmas magic

The Prophecy

The Prophecy will be on stage Friday, Dec. 13, at the Effingham Performance Center, ant Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Decatur Civic Center.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — The music, lights and pageantry of Christmas are all rolled into one showcase during The Prophecy Show, a tribute to the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The ultimate in Christmas concerts will return to Central Illinois for two shows. The concert tour will stop by the Effingham Performance Center on Friday, Dec. 13, and Decatur Civic Center on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The audiences in both communities have filled the venues each time the musicians are scheduled to take to the stage. “Once we do meet-and-greets they ask us to return,” The Prophecy executive director Thomas Rudebeck said about the audiences. “We can’t turn them down.”

The 10-piece ensemble is designed to resemble, in both sights and sounds, the internationally known Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

“We try to emulate TSO. The production is similar,” Rudebeck said. “But we leave out the narration. It is just straight music.”

This year marks the fifth time The Prophecy has been to Decatur. Decatur Civic Center General Manager Chris Brodnicki has seen every one of the local shows. “I can focus on different aspects each time,” he said. “Last time, I took in the vocals.”

The music includes symphonic instruments as well as unique singing. “With a quality act like that, they could easily play in much bigger places,” Brodnicki said.

The Prophecy producers describe the music as an energetic, melodic Christmas rock show. Popular TSO songs The Prophecy brings to the stage include “Wizards of Winter” and “Christmas Eve Sarajevo.” “Or the favorites heard on Christmas stations,” Rudebeck said.

The music is not the only elaborate highlight to the show. Another feature is the visual elements. Lasers and illuminations along with other effects fill the auditorium.

“You don’t get bored,” Brodnicki said. “And it ends way too soon.”

Kim Jansen, executive director for the Effingham Performance Center, is a mother of four. She often packed the family up and traveled to St. Louis to see TSO. She was happy to be able to book The Prophecy for the local venue. “It’s the experience without the hustle and bustle,” she said. “It has the lights, the music and all the hair-flipping too.”

Along with the theatrical show, families can save money by parking for free and with a lower ticket price. “The price is better, much more affordable,” Jansen said. “So you can experience the music without the stress.”

The Prophecy show had the endorsement of the late TSO founder Paul O'Neill. According to Rudebeck, the original TSO creators were appreciative of the tribute act. “Not everyone can drive hours away to the large shows,” he said.

The Prophecy provides the elaborate production TSO is known for. Rudebeck also wants the band to show a holiday spirit many people need.

“Anybody that is a Christmas fan will love it, even if you are looking for something other than orchestral sounds,” he said. “We know it’s a sickness.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

If You Go

WHAT: The Prophecy Show

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

WHERE: Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, Decatur

COST: $20 with surcharge

ON THE WEB: www.decaturciviccenter.org

BY PHONE: 877-840-0457

And

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

WHERE: Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West, Effingham

COST: $16, $21, $26 with surcharge

ON THE WEB: www.the-epc.org

BY PHONE: (217) 540-2788

