The Prophecy brings back Christmas magic

The music includes symphonic instruments as well as unique singing. “With a quality act like that, they could easily play in much bigger places,” Brodnicki said.

The Prophecy producers describe the music as an energetic, melodic Christmas rock show. Popular TSO songs The Prophecy brings to the stage include “Wizards of Winter” and “Christmas Eve Sarajevo.” “Or the favorites heard on Christmas stations,” Rudebeck said.

The music is not the only elaborate highlight to the show. Another feature is the visual elements. Lasers and illuminations along with other effects fill the auditorium.

“You don’t get bored,” Brodnicki said. “And it ends way too soon.”

Kim Jansen, executive director for the Effingham Performance Center, is a mother of four. She often packed the family up and traveled to St. Louis to see TSO. She was happy to be able to book The Prophecy for the local venue. “It’s the experience without the hustle and bustle,” she said. “It has the lights, the music and all the hair-flipping too.”

Along with the theatrical show, families can save money by parking for free and with a lower ticket price. “The price is better, much more affordable,” Jansen said. “So you can experience the music without the stress.”