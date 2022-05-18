Third season of lakeside entertainment set to kick off at the Devon in Decatur

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is starting its third year on a high note.

“We’re doing very well,” said manager Mike Wilcott. “We’ve just crossed over 50,000 tickets for the year so far. Our high last year, we finished just over 60,000.”

The first shows scheduled for the Devon’s summer concert series will be two of Decatur’s favorites, Here Come the Mummies, on Friday, May 20, followed by The Jersey Tenors, on Saturday, May 21, at the Nelson Park outdoor venue.

Acts scheduled for May have already proven to be highlights of the season. Country act Brothers Osborne, acapella group Home Free and rockers Skid Row with Warrant are three of the bigger acts scheduled early in the year.

“That’s definitely helping,” Wilcott said.

The variety of shows is important to the Decatur Park District, as well as to the community. More big named acts are on the calendar for the season, according to management.

“That does mean we’re spending more,” Wilcott said. “But so far we are seeing that returning to us as well.”

Tribute bands are one opportunity to keep the cost down for live shows, Wilcott said. “They allow us to give a good show that doesn’t cost as much as some of the mainstream acts,” he said.

Many of the tribute band’s shows are unavailable from the original artists, such as the late Prince. “But this one is actually endorsed by his estate,” Wilcott said about the June 17 show featuring Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience. “It’s the best recreation of seeing a Prince show.”

Wilcott researches all of the acts, especially cover bands, before he schedules them for the local venue. “There’s probably a tribute band for any band you can think of,” he said. “For some of the more popular bands, there might be five to 10 or more. We want to get the best of the best.”

The pandemic canceled the 2020 season, giving the Decatur Park District an opportunity to step back and study their first season of the Devon Amphitheater. The first concert season back in 2021 featured popular acts, such as Keven Costner, Chase Rice and the return of Here Comes the Mummies to Decatur.

CROWD PLEASERS The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater’s Top 10 Shows since opening in 2019, based on ticket sales. Trace Adkins Kevin Costner Ginuwine with Mya & Chingy Scotty McCreery Three Dog Night Chase Rice Kip Moore Heartache Tonight (Eagles Tribute) Platinum Rock Legends Riverbottom Nightmare Band with Johnny Vodka (4th of July 2021)

The momentum has continued from last year. Along with higher ticket sales, sponsorships have grown, and 85% of the summer employees are returning. “Which is huge for a seasonal employer,” Wilcott said. “That makes training a little easier. It also lets me know the guests will have a great experience.”

Wilcott said he schedules acts representing the community.

“Decatur is made up of many different people of many different backgrounds,” he said. “We want to diversify our lineup as much as possible to hopefully offer something for everyone. But even this year, with all the shows we have, there’s surely something we’re missing.”

Bands who were popular in the 1980s and 1990s pique Wilcott’s interests. He also performs with Highway 615, a local country band. However, he admits country music and the rock bands he used to listen to do not fill his music collection at home or his Devon Amphitheater wishlist.

“The best advice I ever got was from a very successful talent buyer who told me, ‘don’t book your record collection.’ You’ll never make it doing just that,” Wilcott said. “Honestly, my goal for shows is to just get the stuff that’s going to make the people the happiest.”

