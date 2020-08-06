This would have been Decatur Celebration weekend. Organizers are looking to next year.

DECATUR — Traffic is flowing along Franklin and Water streets. A handful of walkers and people taking a break on a bench dot Central Park. Local businesses are gearing up for another weekend of diners and shoppers.
The scene is quite a contrast from what people have come to expect during the first full weekend in August, Decatur Celebration weekend, for the past 34 years.
The 35th edition of the annual street party would have started Friday, but the coronavirus put an end to that earlier this year when organizers decided to pull the plug.
Director Jarrod Cox, Celebration’s third leader, was looking forward to the second event under his leadership.
“Everybody would have been pleased,” he said, noting there would have been more stages within the traditional grounds bounded by Franklin Street to the east, North Street to the north, North Main Street to the west and West Main Street to the south.
“We had a good lineup,” he said. “I was really disappointed to not be able to bring that to Decatur this year.”
Although he is unable to disclose the names of the acts lined up to perform on its many stages, Cox said the music included all genres. Some of the bands may be rescheduled to the 2021 Decatur Celebration, which he said is still being planned.
The festival, created in 1986 by Fred Puglia, has been a popular draw for foodies, music fans, arts and crafts explorers and people simply wanting to socialize and enjoy the downtown area.
Traditionally, Celebration on Thursday evening was Family Night with the introduction of the carnival. Friday was the kick off with a grand ceremony. The rest of the weekend included popular musical acts, a wine and beer garden, Kid’s Block and Saturday’s hot dog eating contest and Razzle Dazzle Goodtimes Parade.
According to Cox, new food and arts and crafts vendors and entertainment were being scheduled when the board canceled the event.
COVID-19 might have forced the cancellation of the annual Jumpstart event, but neither it nor a rainy day stopped Backpack Attack.
Chris Droukas, owner of Gyro King, has set up his food truck at every Decatur Celebration since the first. With the coronavirus continuing to plague the world, he doesn’t mind taking a break. He understands others feel the same way.
“People aren’t going to come,” he said. “It’s been slowing down anyway.”
And while plans are in the works to celebrate year 35 in 2021, Cox said organizers are taking the time to regroup and study their options for coming years.
“Times are changing drastically across the world,” Cox said, creating questions about what events like Decatur Celebration might look like.
One thing that won’t change is the need for generous sponsors to provide the funds needed to create such a large and unique festival.
“Without sponsorships, we do not survive,” he said. “Hopefully the community will come together like it always does.”
Cox said the board and its president have communicated with organizers of similar festivals in hopes of learning what will work.
“But everybody is kind of in the same boat,” Cox said.
How festivals will change and adjust is still unknown. “It’s too early to tell,” Cox said. “I wish I could say it was definite, but we just don’t know.”
Although the future is uncertain, Cox and the board continues to study its options. Festival suggestions are always accepted on the event’s Facebook page.
“I do miss it,” Cox said the flood of activity that leads up to and includes the annual three-day event. At this time last year, he was immersed in his first leadership of the event. Producer Lori Sturgill resigned in March 2019.
“I even miss the problems. With the problems come success.”
Instead, he is on an extended vacation.
“I’ve gotten a little housework done,” he said, and doing something as simple as shopping at this time of year is strange.
“Every morning I wake up and think ‘I need to be doing stuff’,” he said. “I just need to enjoy life I guess.”
Decatur Celebration over the years
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!