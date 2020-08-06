This would have been Decatur Celebration weekend. Organizers are looking to next year.

And while plans are in the works to celebrate year 35 in 2021, Cox said organizers are taking the time to regroup and study their options for coming years.

“Times are changing drastically across the world,” Cox said, creating questions about what events like Decatur Celebration might look like.

One thing that won’t change is the need for generous sponsors to provide the funds needed to create such a large and unique festival.

“Without sponsorships, we do not survive,” he said. “Hopefully the community will come together like it always does.”

Cox said the board and its president have communicated with organizers of similar festivals in hopes of learning what will work.

“But everybody is kind of in the same boat,” Cox said.

How festivals will change and adjust is still unknown. “It’s too early to tell,” Cox said. “I wish I could say it was definite, but we just don’t know.”

Although the future is uncertain, Cox and the board continues to study its options. Festival suggestions are always accepted on the event’s Facebook page.