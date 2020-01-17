Three Dog Night added to the Devon summer schedule

DECATUR — The 1970s musical group Three Dog Night has been added to the list of summer acts at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

The band is scheduled to appear Friday, June 5.

Tickets will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at devonamphitheater.com, (217) 422-5911 or in person at 620 E Riverside Ave. Prices will be $25 to $60.

An opening act will be announced at a later date.

Three Dog Night have been performing for nearly 50 years. Their popular hits include “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “An Old Fashioned Love Song” and “Black and White.”

Mike Wilcott, the Devon manager, said the group is an ideal fit for the venue's summer schedule.

"It's a great show for our 70's fans ," he said.

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

