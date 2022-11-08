Tickets now on sale for Millikin University's Vespers concert

DECATUR — Tickets for Vespers, Millikin University's holiday choral concert, are now on sale.

Directed by Director of Choral Music Ben Hawkinson, this year’s musical performance will include classical, choral modern, gospel, and traditional selections.

The shows will be 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at Kirkland Fine Arts Center at Millikin University.

The cost for the tickets are $12, $14, or $16; children under 12 years of age are $10.

Tickets are available at kirklandfinearts.com, by calling 217-424-6318, or visiting the Kirkland ticket office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 184 W. Main St., Decatur.