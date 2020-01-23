TIM CAIN: If Grammys don't look like your thing, they're not

Decades ago, a co-worker bragged the day after the Grammy Awards.
“Every year,” he said, “I go out and buy the Grammy’s Album of the Year. What do you think of that?”
My response was, “It sounds like you have a pretty lousy record collection.”
That was uncharitable and regrettable. Buying albums or watching TV shows or movies strictly based on awards isn’t exactly discriminating. But you could do worse than listen to, say, every Grammy album award winner from the 1970s, or watch the Oscar-winning best films from the 1990s, or the Emmy-winning Outstanding Drama Series from the last decade (and even all of the Emmy series nominees).
If you collected best album winners from the 1970s and 1980s, you’d still have close to a couple dozen really enjoyable albums, including three by Paul Simon (one of those as Simon and Garfunkel), three from Stevie Wonder, Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, a nice composite of the best and most popular of what the era had to offer.
But in the decades since, we’ve fragmented in our entertainment tastes. Millions of people enjoyed “Game of Thrones.” More millions have never and will never see an episode. If you don’t subscribe to Netflix or Hulu or Amazon, if you don’t have access to certain cable channels, if “streaming” is a verb you don’t understand, you’re going to be behind in the cultural conversations of others.
So as the Grammy Awards diversify, an industry that has long aimed at a young marketplace loses part of its audience every year, and those departures aren’t necessarily taken up by a new young audience. The key demographics for the recording industry don’t feel a need to own the music, particularly not if it’s essentially available on demand. Those younger people are often at the forefront of also ignoring awards shows like the Oscars and Grammys, which leads to the inevitable annual story of how the audience for each awards program is the lowest ever.
With a fragmentation of audience and widespread cultural divisions, we can easily end up with whatever we want when it comes to entertainment as well as news. So there’s an equal chance that Vampire Weekend fans are only passingly familiar with Lizzo, that the Venn diagram overlap of Lil Nas X fans and Bon Iver fans is empty, or any casual music fan knows the name of Lana Del Rey’s release. (For evidence, note the utter lack of outrage at the title of Del Rey’s album, and ponder how it might be announced during Sunday night’s ceremony.)
And those are the album of the year nominees.
So if you’re inclined to check in on the current state of popular music, Sunday’s Grammy Awards will give you one insiders’ group’s vision of what they want you to believe it is. You may be delighted, appalled, confused, or all three. But don’t expect it to be anything you recognize. That’s not the point. That may never have been the point, but it’s definitively the case now.
But if there is something that grabs your ears, don’t be afraid to follow up. Sometimes all we need out of art is to be surprised.
As for that decades-ago former co-worker, I often wonder if he kept purchasing the Grammy Album of the Year. And if he did, what he thought of Daft Punk.