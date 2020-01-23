TIM CAIN: If Grammys don't look like your thing, they're not

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

So as the Grammy Awards diversify, an industry that has long aimed at a young marketplace loses part of its audience every year, and those departures aren’t necessarily taken up by a new young audience. The key demographics for the recording industry don’t feel a need to own the music, particularly not if it’s essentially available on demand. Those younger people are often at the forefront of also ignoring awards shows like the Oscars and Grammys, which leads to the inevitable annual story of how the audience for each awards program is the lowest ever.

With a fragmentation of audience and widespread cultural divisions, we can easily end up with whatever we want when it comes to entertainment as well as news. So there’s an equal chance that Vampire Weekend fans are only passingly familiar with Lizzo, that the Venn diagram overlap of Lil Nas X fans and Bon Iver fans is empty, or any casual music fan knows the name of Lana Del Rey’s release. (For evidence, note the utter lack of outrage at the title of Del Rey’s album, and ponder how it might be announced during Sunday night’s ceremony.)

And those are the album of the year nominees.