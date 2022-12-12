 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Travis Tritt added to Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater summer lineup

DECATUR — Country music artist Travis Tritt will be on stage June 2 at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur.

Special guests will be War Hippies.

Decatur's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater's summer line-up taking shape

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at devonamphitheater.com.

This show is not included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.

Ticket prices range from $38 to $68. A processing fee will be added.

The award winning artist is known for classic country songs, such as “Here’s A Quarter,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” and "Help Me Hold On."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

