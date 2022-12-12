Travis Tritt added to Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater summer lineup

DECATUR — Country music artist Travis Tritt will be on stage June 2 at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur.
Special guests will be War Hippies.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at devonamphitheater.com.
This show is not included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.
Ticket prices range from $38 to $68. A processing fee will be added.
The award winning artist is known for classic country songs, such as “Here’s A Quarter,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” and "Help Me Hold On."
PHOTOS: Take a tour of the new Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater
1 Devon G Buffett Amphitheater 5.16.19.jpg
2 Reimer_Tim 5.16.19.jpg
3 The Devon reserved seating 5.23.19.jpg
4 The Devon Stage 2 5.16.19.jpg
5 The Devon green room 5.23.19.jpg
6 The Devon concession stand 1 5.23.19.jpg
7 The Devon concession stand 2 5.23.19.jpg
8 stage 5.23.19.jpg
9 The Devon Stage 3 5.16.19.jpg
10 The Devon Stage 5.16.19.jpg
11 The Devon levels 5.16.19.jpg
12 The Devon advertising 5.23.19.jpg
13 The Devon advertising 2 5.23.19.jpg
14 The Devon VIP Box 5.16.19.jpg
15 The Devon entrance 5.23.19.jpg
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
17 Wilcott_Mike 5.16.19.jpg
18 Stock_Brett 5.16.19.jpg
