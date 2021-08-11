Tribute band Dogs of Society to perform at The Devon

DECATUR — The piano player for the Elton John tribute band, Dogs of Society, admits he often has to explain the unique name of his group.

“The true fans really know,” said John Gore.

Dogs of Society’s name was taken from a lyric in “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," Elton John’s 1973 hit.

The song, along with other music from the Grammy-winning artist, will be performed on stage through the talents of the tribute band on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

Dogs of Society have been performing the music of Elton John for nearly eight years. According to Gore, the concerts are reminiscent of the late 1970s shows. “We don’t use any backing tracks. It’s all live rock music,” he said. ”We really try to evoke what it would feel like to see some of his classic songs played live.”

Although the popular and deep-cut songs from the 1970s fill the venues, the 1980s and 1990s will be heard as well.

Among the songs, a mix of obscure and well-known, the band often play at its shows include “All the Girls Love Alice,” “The Border Song,” “Elderberry Wine,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and “Candle in the Wind.”

“But we could play all night if they’d let us,” Gore said.

The show is expected to be more than two hours long. Dogs of Society will be on stage for two sets. “We’ll play a set, take a short break, let everyone refresh themselves and then come back,” Gore said. “It’s usually a fight with the band as to what songs we have to leave out.”

Gore, 55, listened to Elton John as a child. “And that’s what got me into piano playing,” he said. “When I was around 9 years old, hearing 'Crocodile Rock' and those early hits, that’s what really inspired me to start singing and playing the piano.”

The music of Elton John has a special meaning to all six members of the band, according to Gore. “To be able to play meaningful music to people who actually want to hear it, it’s a big deal to us,” he said.

Although Elton John is the focus for Dogs of Society, some of the musicians have also played music from Billy Joel in the tribute band Billy the Kid, as well as another band with a focus on the music of Supertramp.

Saturday’s show will be devoted to the music of Elton John, along with the colorful attire and eccentric glasses he is known for.

“I do dress up like Elton John and just look like him naturally,” Gore said. “But we concentrate on the music. We don’t do a whole lot of schtick.”

PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

