Tribute band to perform in support of Decatur's Crossing Healthcare

DECATUR — National acts have visited the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater since its first show two years ago.

The latest act, the Bobby Lyle and Dave Stryker and the Billy Rogers Tribute Band, will be on stage to help Decatur and a special facility.

“This group came about as a tribute to raise money for the substance abuse program,” said guitarist Dave Stryker.

Crossing Healthcare will receive the proceeds from the one-night event. The all-star band, which comprises Stryker, Lyle, Ron E. Beck, Terry Burns and Jorge Nila, will perform Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Devon Amphitheater.

Rogers was a guitarist from Omaha, Nebraska. “He was one of the really fine jazz guitar players,” Stryker said.

Rogers was also related to philanthropist Howard Buffett. “Howard asked if we’d put a band together to celebrate Billy,” Stryker said. “And raise some money for Crossing Healthcare.”

According to Stryker, Rogers was successful playing with the Crusaders and other musicians, including Lyle, a jazz and soul pianist. Rogers passed away in 1987 from a drug overdose.

Stryker selected the professional musicians, who played with Rogers.

“When we put this together, the idea was to put on a nice concert,” Stryker said.

The style of the show will be an eclectic fusion, mixing jazz, funk, and R&B. Songs include Lyle’s latest hit “Living in the Flow.”

Stryker will perform a few of his own instrumental versions of 1970s pop hits, including “Papa was a Rolling Stone,” “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” and songs from Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye.

“All proceeds are going to Crossing Healthcare and treatment of substance abuse,” Stryker said. “But we’re there to celebrate music and hopefully have a nice evening.”

