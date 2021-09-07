Tribute band to perform in support of Decatur's Crossing Healthcare

Guitarist Dave Stryker will perform with the Billy Rogers Tribute Band at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
DECATUR — National acts have visited the
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater since its first show two years ago.
The latest act, the
Bobby Lyle and Dave Stryker and the Billy Rogers Tribute Band, will be on stage to help Decatur and a special facility.
“This group came about as a tribute to raise money for the substance abuse program,” said guitarist
Dave Stryker. Crossing Healthcare will receive the proceeds from the one-night event. The all-star band, which comprises Stryker, Lyle, Ron E. Beck, Terry Burns and Jorge Nila, will perform Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Devon Amphitheater.
Rogers was a guitarist from Omaha, Nebraska. “He was one of the really fine jazz guitar players,” Stryker said.
Rogers was also related to
philanthropist Howard Buffett. “Howard asked if we’d put a band together to celebrate Billy,” Stryker said. “And raise some money for Crossing Healthcare.”
According to Stryker, Rogers was successful playing with the
Crusaders and other musicians, including Lyle, a jazz and soul pianist. Rogers passed away in 1987 from a drug overdose.
Stryker selected the professional musicians, who played with Rogers.
“When we put this together, the idea was to put on a nice concert,” Stryker said.
The style of the show will be an eclectic fusion, mixing jazz, funk, and R&B. Songs include Lyle’s latest hit “Living in the Flow.”
Stryker will perform a few of his own instrumental versions of 1970s pop hits, including “Papa was a Rolling Stone,” “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” and songs from Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye.
“All proceeds are going to Crossing Healthcare and treatment of substance abuse,” Stryker said. “But we’re there to celebrate music and hopefully have a nice evening.”
PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
A lighting truss is raised during preparations at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Seasonal supervisor Tim Reimer spreads mulch in landscaping at the entrance of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Brett Stock prepares to post a banner in The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Amphitheater manager Mike Wilcott shows one of his favorite views of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Reserved seating is pictured in The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A lighting truss is raised during preparations at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Jill Davis, left, presents Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater manager Mike Wilcott with the "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful" Most Litter Free award on Monday. The performance space in Nelson Park opened in the spring and is being recognized for its impact on the community.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater stage is filled during a yoga session taught by Jeff Hunt. The next one is planned Sept. 16.
CLAY JACKSON PHOTOS, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Rain didn't stop a large crowd from the moonlight yoga session taught by Jeff Hunt at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. The next date is Sept 16th, Hosted by Arts at Decatur Park District and The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!