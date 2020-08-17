New conductor set to lead Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra on virtual stage

Another difference viewers will notice is the smaller size of the local orchestra. Approximately 40 members will be part of each performance, nearly half of past MDSO orchestras. This is to stay in line with the current health guidelines.

“But the music will still be great," McClain said. "It will still be exciting.”

According to McClain, the orchestra will be reminiscent of orchestras in the late 1800s. “They were much smaller,” he said, noting composers such as Franz Schubert, Wofgang Mozart and Ludwig van Beethoven created pieces for smaller ensembles.

String orchestra music will also be an added feature to this year’s season. With a larger orchestra, woodwinds and percussion pieces are often highlighted during a performance.

The future for audiences to join them is unknown at this time. A live outdoor event may be the orchestra's first attempt.

McClain’s experiences include teaching and performing. He also is not new to providing performances on social media and websites.