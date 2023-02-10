Village People coming to the Devon

DECATUR – The Village People are the latest addition to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater’s summer concert season.

The group will be joined by The Family Stone for the Aug. 11 show, which will be part of the season ticket package.

Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon at devonamphitheater.com.

Village People will be led by founding member Victor Willis, which will include live musicians backing the group as they play such iconic songs as “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man,” and “In the Navy.”

Jerry Martini, a founding member of Sly & The Family Stone, and Phunne Stone, the multi-talented daughter of Sly Stone and Cynthia Robinson, will perform the chart topping hits of Sly & The Family Stone.