Virtual Jazz Fest coming to your screen

The Bix Jazz Society will be hosting a virtual Jazz Fest available free to the public.
Music will include 1920s to 1930s jazz.
The concerts will be shown from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 31, and from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. The concerts can be viewed on a smartphone, table, desktop or laptop computer or a television screen.
The 49th annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival will feature seven bands popular throughout the country.
Bands scheduled to perform include Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles, Chicago Cellar Boys led by Andy Schumm, Vine Street Rumble, NOLA Jazz Band, Josh Duffee Quartet, Manny Lopez Big Band, and the Bix Youth Band, comprised of Quad Cities area teens.
The annual Jazz Fest was the Bix Jazz Society’s annual fundraising event to provide scholarships, educational opportunities and jazz promotions. They will be accepting donations to help offset the costs of providing the virtual Jazz Fest, music scholarships and programs. Donations are not required to view the concert.
More information will be available at www.bixsociety.org and Facebook at Bix Society.
