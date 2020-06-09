Virtual Jazz Fest coming to your screen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

The Bix Jazz Society will be hosting a virtual Jazz Fest available free to the public.

Music will include 1920s to 1930s jazz.

The concerts will be shown from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 31, and from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. The concerts can be viewed on a smartphone, table, desktop or laptop computer or a television screen.

The 49th annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival will feature seven bands popular throughout the country.