Voices of gold: The music of Decatur's barbershop singers 🎶

According to the brothers, barbershop auditions can be stressful. “It’s brutal,” Larry White said.

Once you pass the audition, the real work begins. “It’s like jumping on a moving train,” Bruce White, 69, said. “They don’t sit still.”

To stay on top of the a cappella circuit, groups must adapt to change. New songs and choreography are essential for every production. “You are always putting on new shows and new performances for new audiences,” Bruce White said.

Their backgrounds have helped the brothers deal with the strenuous performances. “Being on stage is normal for us,” Bruce White said.

Growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, music was a big part of the brothers' lives. They listened to several musical acts known for their harmonies, such as the Mills Brothers and Righteous Brothers. “If someone in the house was singing something, the next person would sing harmony with them,” Bruce White said.

“We grew up talking in harmony,” Larry White said.