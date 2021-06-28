Watch now: 5 Kings join forces to continue reign of giving

DECATUR — Who said the party had to stop?
During the last five years of the Decatur Celebration, organizers created a queen and king pageant which saw those in the running to be royalty host events to financially benefit the downtown street festival. The man and woman who raised the most money earned the title of king and queen for the entire weekend of the festival, which garnered them premiere access to the various events.
The five kings enjoyed the fundraising process so much that they decided to keep the momentum going, even after their reigns and the Decatur Celebration come to an end.
The kings created a nonprofit organization called 5Kings.org.
Jeff Ludwick was crowned the first king in 2014. Jim Ashby was honored as the 2015 Decatur Celebration king. In 2016, Frank Whittington wore the crown and sash. The 2017 king was Craig “Woody” Wilson. And Matt Minder was crowned the final king in 2018.
People are also reading…
“How we won was by doing fun events,” Ludwick said. “So we said ‘Let’s keep doing the fun events, but we’ll give the money to charity'.”
The men were involved with the Decatur Celebration before they were asked to compete in the king contests. They volunteered and organized various areas of the festival, including setup and tear down.
The organizers of the Decatur Celebration filed for bankruptcy earlier this month and put an official end the 34-year-old street festival.
“We miss the Decatur Celebration a lot,” Ludwick said. “We wish it could still be going on.”
One of the more successful events as a Decatur Celebration fundraiser was the boat poker run on Lake Decatur. “It’s evolved and expanded,” Ashby said.
“It keeps getting bigger every year,” Ludwick said.
12 Bars of Christmas was another fundraising event hosted by 5 Kings. “You literally go to 12 different bars in the downtown Decatur area,” Ludwick said. “You play different (Christmas related games).”
Bags tournaments, parking lot parties and other events have raised money for organizations such as Tyler Yount Foundation, 217 ALZ Wiffle Ball Classic, Salvation Army, PawPrint Ministries, Stone Thrown Forward and Special Olympics.
The events are planned and organized when the opportunities become available. The men have full time jobs and are involved in other boards and organizations. After an event has finished, they may take a break.
“We may not talk to each other for a couple of weeks,” Wilson said.
Their next parking lot party will be Thursday, July 1, at Sliderz Bar and Grill on Route 36 in Decatur. The event will benefit Peacemaker Project 703 in honor of fallen Champaign police officer and Decatur native Chris Oberheim.
“We try to do a different bar/restaurant every time we do it,” Ludwick said. “It does have to have a decent size parking lot.”
Entertainment is important to the events. Country music act Canaan Cox Band will take to the stage for Thursday’s party. Natu Band performed for the previous parking lot party a month ago. For the boat poker run, a barge sat in the middle of Lake Decatur with a local band providing the music.
Auctions, raffles, and food contribute to the fundraising events. Volunteers are often ready to help the 5 Kings, including police and firefighters.
The 5 Kings' organized fundraisers are sure to be an entertaining time, according to the kings. “It’s going to be a fun event,” Ludwick said.
A board decides who will benefit from the fundraisers. “We’re basically the nonprofit for local nonprofits,” Ashby said. “We’re taking that money and redistributing it to other nonprofits.”
“We let them be creative,” Ludwick said about the nonprofit organizations and their events. “All they have to do is show up (in the parking lot) that day with a game. We do all the marketing for it.”
29 celebrities with Decatur ties
29 celebrities with Decatur ties
29 celebrities from Decatur
Gary Forrester
Gary Forrester, a New Zealand-Australia based musician, composer and poet who was profiled as one of the major figures in the Australian music scene during the 1980s and 1990s, was born in Decatur and grew up in the Effingham, Quincy and Tuscola areas.
- Newspaper clipping: Rains soak broom festival
Jenny Lou Carson
Jenny Lou Carson, originally known as Lucille Overstake of the Three Little Maids, was born and raised in Decatur. She went on to write "You Two-Time Me One Time Too Often," which was the first top country hit written by a woman. She was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Association Hall of Fame in 1971.
- Newspaper clipping: 'Let Me Go, Lover' of Decatur Origin
- Newspaper clipping: Three Little Maids made music history
- Newspaper clipping: The Devil You Say? Popular Song Let Go by Decatur
June Christy
June Christy, an American singer hailed as "one of the finest and most neglected singers of her time," was known for her work in the cool jazz genre. She was born in Springfield in 1925 and moved with her family to Decatur when she was 3.
- Newspaper clipping: Shirley Luster is now June Christy
Brian Culbertson
Brian Culbertson, an American contemporary jazz/R&B/funk musician, has written and produced over 25 No. 1 contemporary smooth singles on the R&R, Gavin and Billboard Radio charts. He was born and raised in Decatur.
- Newspaper clipping: Computer tracks musical 'ideas'
Howard Warren Buffett
A graduate from Mount Zion High School, Howard Warren Buffett currently is a faculty member at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs and was previously a policy adviser in the Executive Office of the President of the United States under President Barack Obama.
Steve Hunter
Steve Hunter, born and raised in Decatur, is an American guitarist best known for his collaborations with Lou Reed, Peter Gabriel, Bette Midler and Meat Loaf.
- Newspaper clipping: Steve Hunter ties for first at fair
- Newspaper clipping: 'Voodoo Nights' will debut in Decatur
- Newspaper clipping: Guitarist's composition included in movie
Marcia Morey
Marcia Morey, born in Decatur, is a former competition swimmer who specialized in the breaststroke. She represented the United States at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Quebec.
- Newspaper clipping: Marcia Morey Wins Lake Decatur Swim
- Newspaper clipping: Marcia Morey Swims Toward Olympics
Richard Peck
Richard Peck is an American novelist who was awarded the Newbery Medal in 2001 for his novel "A Year Down Yonder".
- Newspaper clipping: Richard Peck shares write stuff
- Newspaper clipping: Richard Peck wins Newbery honor
- Online: Author shares words of wisdom with Dennis students
Icon for Hire
Icon for Hire, formed in 2007 in Decatur, is an American rock band that has had two Billboard-charting albums.
Chuck Dressen
Chuck Dressen was a quarterback for the Decatur Staleys and had a long career in professional baseball, most notably as the manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1951-53.
- Newspaper clipping: Dressen to Pilot Brooks?
- Online: Central Illinois natives who played MLB
CeCe Frey
CeCe Frey is a pop singer from Mount Zion who finished sixth place on seasontwo of "The X-Factor."
Charles Earl Boles
Known as Black Bart, this English-born outlaw lived in Decatur during the 1860s before becoming one of the most notorious stagecoach robbers to operate in and around Northern California and Southern Oregon in the 1870s and 1880s.
- Newspaper clipping: The Saga of 'Black Bart'
- Newspaper clipping: "Black Bart" as he was known in Decatur
Homer 'Boots' Randolph
Best known for his 1963 saxophone hit "Yakety Sax", "Boots" Randolph played with the Dink Welch's Kopy Kats in Decatur from 1948-1954.
- Newspaper clipping: Randolph cites 'jazz roots' in Decatur
- Online: Sax legend 'Boots' Randolph, who started in Decatur, dies at 80
Nan Martin
Nan Martin, born in Decatur, was an accomplished stage, film and TV actress who made her Broadway debut in 1950.
- Newspaper clipping: Actress Nan Martin had fond memories of Decatur
- Newspaper clipping: Actress returns to her 'home'
Roe Skidmore
Roe Skidmore played 1,300 minor league games, and got a hit in his only appearance with the 1970 Chicago Cubs. He was born in Decatur and attended Eisenhower High School.
- Newspaper clipping: Roe Skidmore Night Sept. 1 at Fans Field
- Newspaper clipping: Decatur Wins 6-5 on Homer By Skidmore
Loren Coleman
Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman is the author of books on a number of topics, including cryptozoology. He grew up in Decatur and is a graduate of MacArthur High School.
- Newspaper clipping: Forteans create network
- Newspaper clipping: Tracking what's hidden
Herbert Dickens Ryman
Herbert Dickens Ryman, who grew up in Decatur, was an artist and Disney Imagineer who drew the first illustrations of Walt Disney's vision of a theme park that eventually became Disneyland. His filmography includes Art Director of Fantasia and Dumbo.
- Newspaper clipping: Herbert Ryman, formerly of Decatur, is artist for movie industry
- Newspaper clipping: Herbert Ryman named MU Alumnus of Year for 1976
RonReaco Lee
RonReaco Lee is a television and film actor best known for his roles as Tyreke Scott on "Sister, Sister" and Jamal Woodson the BET romantic comedy "Let's Stay Together." He was born in Decatur.
- Newspaper clipping: Child actor got start in Decatur
Alison Krauss
Decatur-born musician Alison Krauss has sold over 12 million albums and won 27 Grammy Awards.
- Newspaper clipping: No fiddlin' around!
- Newspaper clipping: Bluegrass in the pink
Jeff Innis
Born and raised in Decatur, Jeff Innis was a pitcher for the New York Mets from 1987 to 1993.
- Newspaper clipping: Panthers' Jeff Innis is a nice surprise
- Online: Central Illinois natives who played MLB
David Joyner
David Joyner, best known for his role as Barney, was born in Decatur and graduated from MacArthur High School in 1981.
- Newspaper clipping: Prehistoric pal brings man masked fame
- Online: Energetic David Joyner a natural TV talent as Barney, Hip Hop Harry
Stephen Ambrose
Historian Stephen Ambrose, born in Decatur and raised in Lovington, was the best-selling author of books about Lewis and Clark and World War II.
- Newspaper clipping: A historian's view of what brought Nixon down - and up again
Howard Graham Buffett
Businessman and philanthropist Howard G. Buffett was the Corporate Vice President and Assistant to the Chairman of Archer Daniels Midland from 1992 - 1995 and is the founder of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. He currently resides in Decatur.
- Newspaper clipping: Buffett, Gates honored
- Online: Howard Buffett uses money, influence to improve lives
Kerri Randles
Most recently known for her worked on Clint Eastwood's "Changeling," Decatur-born Kerri Randles also opened the first ever Hollywood Fringe Festival with her one-woman show "Can't you Hear Me Knockin?"
John Doe
Musican-actor John Doe, born in Decatur, paved the way for alternative rock with his band X before turning to acting in movies such as "Great Balls of Fire!" and "Boogie Nights".
- Newspaper clipping: Name shields relatives
Bill Madlock
Eisenhower alumni Bill "Mad Dog" Madlock, Jr. was a right-handed hitter who won four National League batting titles and is one of only three right-handed hitters to have won multiple National League batting titles since 1960.
- Newspaper clipping: Always a hit, Decatur's Madlock keeps in swing with business, work for Cubs
- Newspaper clipping: Pirates a bit better in East: Madlock
- Newspaper clipping: Cubs don't have to win: Madlock and Madlock trade most startling
Clarence McClendon
Decatur-born Bishop Clarence Earle McClendon is a gospel musician, the pastor of Full Harvest International Church in Los Angeles, California and the director of Harvest Fire Mega Mass Choir.
- Newspaper clipping: McClendon brothers to be ordained Sunday
- Newspaper clipping: MacArthur wins again
Freddy Krueger
Freddy Krueger, the world's No. 1 professional water ski jump champion, was born and grew up in Decatur.
James W. Loewen
James Loewen, a sociologist, historian and author best known for his book, "Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong," was born in Decatur and was a 1960 graduate of MacArthur High School as well as a national merit scholar.
- Newspaper clipping: Profile of a protester
- Newspaper clipping: James Loewen receives sociology fellowship
- Online: Fallstrom: Scholar Loewen recalls school days in Decatur
- Online: Critics challenge author's research methods in compiling book on racism in 'Sundown Towns'
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR