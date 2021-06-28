Watch now: 5 Kings join forces to continue reign of giving

DECATUR — Who said the party had to stop?

During the last five years of the Decatur Celebration, organizers created a queen and king pageant which saw those in the running to be royalty host events to financially benefit the downtown street festival. The man and woman who raised the most money earned the title of king and queen for the entire weekend of the festival, which garnered them premiere access to the various events.

The five kings enjoyed the fundraising process so much that they decided to keep the momentum going, even after their reigns and the Decatur Celebration come to an end.

The kings created a nonprofit organization called 5Kings.org.

Jeff Ludwick was crowned the first king in 2014. Jim Ashby was honored as the 2015 Decatur Celebration king. In 2016, Frank Whittington wore the crown and sash. The 2017 king was Craig “Woody” Wilson. And Matt Minder was crowned the final king in 2018.

“How we won was by doing fun events,” Ludwick said. “So we said ‘Let’s keep doing the fun events, but we’ll give the money to charity'.”

The men were involved with the Decatur Celebration before they were asked to compete in the king contests. They volunteered and organized various areas of the festival, including setup and tear down.

The organizers of the Decatur Celebration filed for bankruptcy earlier this month and put an official end the 34-year-old street festival.

“We miss the Decatur Celebration a lot,” Ludwick said. “We wish it could still be going on.”

One of the more successful events as a Decatur Celebration fundraiser was the boat poker run on Lake Decatur. “It’s evolved and expanded,” Ashby said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It keeps getting bigger every year,” Ludwick said.

12 Bars of Christmas was another fundraising event hosted by 5 Kings. “You literally go to 12 different bars in the downtown Decatur area,” Ludwick said. “You play different (Christmas related games).”

Bags tournaments, parking lot parties and other events have raised money for organizations such as Tyler Yount Foundation, 217 ALZ Wiffle Ball Classic, Salvation Army, PawPrint Ministries, Stone Thrown Forward and Special Olympics.

The events are planned and organized when the opportunities become available. The men have full time jobs and are involved in other boards and organizations. After an event has finished, they may take a break.

“We may not talk to each other for a couple of weeks,” Wilson said.

Their next parking lot party will be Thursday, July 1, at Sliderz Bar and Grill on Route 36 in Decatur. The event will benefit Peacemaker Project 703 in honor of fallen Champaign police officer and Decatur native Chris Oberheim.

“We try to do a different bar/restaurant every time we do it,” Ludwick said. “It does have to have a decent size parking lot.”

Entertainment is important to the events. Country music act Canaan Cox Band will take to the stage for Thursday’s party. Natu Band performed for the previous parking lot party a month ago. For the boat poker run, a barge sat in the middle of Lake Decatur with a local band providing the music.

Auctions, raffles, and food contribute to the fundraising events. Volunteers are often ready to help the 5 Kings, including police and firefighters.

The 5 Kings' organized fundraisers are sure to be an entertaining time, according to the kings. “It’s going to be a fun event,” Ludwick said.

A board decides who will benefit from the fundraisers. “We’re basically the nonprofit for local nonprofits,” Ashby said. “We’re taking that money and redistributing it to other nonprofits.”

“We let them be creative,” Ludwick said about the nonprofit organizations and their events. “All they have to do is show up (in the parking lot) that day with a game. We do all the marketing for it.”

29 celebrities with Decatur ties

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.