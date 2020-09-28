Watch now: After years of encouragement from others, Decatur organist shares talent with the world

During the summer, Gain plays for a church in Ohio. While she is away, David Williams takes her place at the church organ. “I’m so lucky to have him,” Gain said. “It’s hard to find a substitute.”

Williams is also an experienced keyboard player with a bachelor's degree in piano performance. “That was 20 years ago,” he said. “Since that time I’ve been more marketable on the organ.”

The talent among the organists is unique, according to Williams. He has heard Gain perform with various choirs, as well as at the Decatur church. He has studied her focus on registration and articulation. “Everything is just perfect,” he said.

The organ is a much more complicated instrument, compared to a piano. Organs can create various sounds. “And you have to create a balance,” Williams said.

He compares playing the organ to conducting an orchestra. “It’s almost like a composer writing a symphony,” Williams said. “Then having to decide that the flutes come in here and the violins come in there.”

Williams is familiar with the selection of music Gain chose for her album. “I’ve heard her play quite frequently,” he said. “I would put her skills up against anyone else.”