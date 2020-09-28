Watch now: After years of encouragement from others, Decatur organist shares talent with the world

DECATUR — Dee Dee Gain began playing the organ in junior high school.
Now, 50 years later, she has produced her first album, “Excruciatingly Beautiful Organ Music.”
“I’ve been playing pretty much my whole life,” said Gain, who is the regular organist at the Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., in Decatur.
Gain's three brothers had been urging her to record her music for a long time so others could enjoy it.
“My oldest brother (Bennett Stephens) especially was a very fine pianist,” she said. “He had asked me for years to please record something and send it to him.”
Gain’s daughter, Betsy Gain, works as an audio engineer in Los Angeles, California. She had offered to bring her equipment to Central Illinois in hopes of recording her mother playing the organ. With time available, her daughter arrived and they went to work.
“We spent two or three days over at church making this recording,” Gain said. “Then there it was, all finished.”
Her brother was able to hear the recording before he passed away. “He just loved it,” Gain said.
The title of the 14-song album was decided on by her daughter.
“We used to laugh about what I was going to play on a Sunday morning,” Gain said. “I’d say, ‘It’s something that is excruciatingly beautiful.”
The song selection, including “Widor Toccata,” “Invocation in B flat Major,” and “Flower Duet from Lakme,” was chosen because they are favorites of Gain’s. “They are pieces that I had at my fingers when she came out,” she said. “I didn’t have much time to put anything special together.”
Gain gives some of the beautiful music’s credit to the organ. “I play a gorgeous instrument in a very nice space acoustically,” she said. “It’s a thrilling instrument.”
While growing up with her brothers in Springfield, there were various musical instruments available to her and her family. The piano, violin, clarinet, trumpet, and other instruments often could be heard throughout the home.
After learning the piano, Gain gained an interest in the organ. “I think you have to be tall enough to reach the pedals,” she said about her first experience.
As an accomplished keyboard musician, Gain enjoys playing both the organ and piano. “It depends on what you’re doing,” she said about the music and the instruments.
As an organist, Gain’s talents are not only heard as a soloist, but also as an accompanist. She has performed with several choirs and an orchestra. “It’s a special type of skill,” she said. “I think it’s harder to accompany than to play a piece by yourself.”
During the summer, Gain plays for a church in Ohio. While she is away, David Williams takes her place at the church organ. “I’m so lucky to have him,” Gain said. “It’s hard to find a substitute.”
Williams is also an experienced keyboard player with a bachelor's degree in piano performance. “That was 20 years ago,” he said. “Since that time I’ve been more marketable on the organ.”
The talent among the organists is unique, according to Williams. He has heard Gain perform with various choirs, as well as at the Decatur church. He has studied her focus on registration and articulation. “Everything is just perfect,” he said.
The organ is a much more complicated instrument, compared to a piano. Organs can create various sounds. “And you have to create a balance,” Williams said.
He compares playing the organ to conducting an orchestra. “It’s almost like a composer writing a symphony,” Williams said. “Then having to decide that the flutes come in here and the violins come in there.”
Williams is familiar with the selection of music Gain chose for her album. “I’ve heard her play quite frequently,” he said. “I would put her skills up against anyone else.”
When Williams learned of Gain’s plans to record her music, he encouraged her, too. Gain’s organ career has been an important area of her life. “She wants to leave a legacy,” Williams said. “Maybe now’s the time to get some of this recorded so that people can enjoy it in the future, while she’s still in her prime.”
Other organ admirers have agreed with Williams. Gain has found new fans since the recording.
“I’ve heard from people from all over the country,” she said. “That’s been great fun.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983.
