Watch now: Backyard tour gets Forsyth musician back in front of his fans

FORSYTH — From his own backyard in Forsyth, Jacob Welch got a free concert by a couple professional musicians on Wednesday night.
“Other than the trees, it’s a pretty good spot,” he said about the view. “It’s nice to just sit here and listen to an artist, a musician do his craft.”
Welch lives in the neighborhood with Scott Chapman, a fan of Drew Baldridge. Chapman invited the country artist to perform in his backyard.
“He decided to host private concerts,” Chapman said. “We worked out a deal to come here.”
They chose Wednesday because of Baldridge’s nearby show in Champaign on Thursday. As part of his Baldridge and Bonfires series, Baldridge has been touring the country performing acoustic shows at low-key venues. His small touring van was parked in Chapman's driveway before the show.
Like many musicians, Baldridge’s concerts were canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. In the fall, he reached out to his fans through social media asking if they wanted him to play in their backyards. “We ended up getting hundreds of messages,” Baldridge said.
The small, acoustic shows were successful, encouraging the musician to continue the performances in the spring. “We had thousands of messages this time,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. Everybody’s just hungry for music right now.”
The shows are performed with COVID precautions in place, including outdoor seating and social distancing. Baldridge said he enjoys the closeness of each show. “We get to literally sit down and have dinner with these folks,” he said. “This is the stuff that I live for.”
Baldridge charges a standard price for each backyard show. Audience invitations for each show are provided by the organizers, like Chapman. A large concert tour with a full band is planned post-COVID restrictions.
Wednesday's crowd consisted of Chapman’s friends, family, and co-workers, sitting in lawn chairs facing a make-shift stage. “We have to cap it at a certain amount,” he said about the audience. “He wants it to be intimate.”
A self-described live-music junky, Chapman said he misses the opportunity to attend a concert. “So we’re making this little shindig,” he said.
Chapman invited country artist and Latham native Eric Burgett to open the event. “These are some of the best shows you can do during this time,” Burgett said. “I’m always chasing down opportunities during this time to be able to do something like this.”
Although he isn’t part of Baldridge’s tour, Burgett opened the show playing songs on a keyboard. “It doesn’t get more up close and personal than this,” he said.
A musician himself, Welch enjoyed the live music playing throughout his Forsyth block. He and his family are also new to the neighborhood and are still getting acquainted with those who live around them. The outdoor show was an opportunity to break the ice with those in the community.
“And this music goes over well in the neighborhood,” Welch said. “It’s not like they're playing club music.”
Remember these Decatur events? Gone but not forgotten
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR