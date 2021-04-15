Watch now: Backyard tour gets musician back in front of his fans

The small, acoustic shows were successful, encouraging the musician to continue the performances in the spring. “We had thousands of messages this time,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. Everybody’s just hungry for music right now.”

The shows are performed with COVID precautions in place, including outdoor seating and social distancing. Baldridge said he enjoys the closeness of each show. “We get to literally sit down and have dinner with these folks,” he said. “This is the stuff that I live for.”

Baldridge charges a standard price for each backyard show. Audience invitations for each show are provided by the organizers, like Chapman. A large concert tour with a full band is planned post-COVID restrictions.

Wednesday's crowd consisted of Chapman’s friends, family, and co-workers, sitting in lawn chairs facing a make-shift stage. “We have to cap it at a certain amount,” he said about the audience. “He wants it to be intimate.”

A self-described live-music junky, Chapman said he misses the opportunity to attend a concert. “So we’re making this little shindig,” he said.