Watch now: Beatles tribute band BritBeat to perform at the Devon Amphitheater

DECATUR — The stories and images of the Beatles onstage 1960s performances will be recreated with live musicians in Decatur.

The tribute band BritBeat will be on stage Saturday at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

According to Chris Getsla, who performs as Paul McCartney, the performance is different from other tribute bands. “We really showcase the history of the Beatles,” he said.

Along with the concert performance with music and costumes, the musicians will have a video screen as the backdrop with digital projections throughout the show.

“Not only does it display imagery of the songs, but at key moments of the show, it will tell some of the history of the Beatles along with the concert performance,” Getsla said. “It’s an immersive Beatles experience unlike other Beatles tribute shows out there.”

The musicians appreciate and perform the classic Beatles hits, such as “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Twist and Shout,” “Strawberry Fields Forever” and the "Abbey Road" medley.

The show focuses on the time the band played together. “We do end at the break up of The Beatles,” Getsla said. “What’s important is that we’re covering the history of The Beatles.”

BrtiBeat was originally scheduled for the 2020 Devon Amphitheater season, but was cancelled along with the remainder of the acts due to the pandemic.

“But we’re excited to finally be back at it,” Getsla said. “We’re obviously looking forward to the show. It’s a beautiful venue.”

The Chicago-based musicians will be able to bring extra visual and media technology to the Decatur stage. “We’ll be able to bring a lot of special props on stage with us,” Getsla said.

Eli Echevarria performs as John Lennon, Geoff Allen as George Harrison, and Jeremy Benshish as Ringo Starr.

“We do have a fifth member as the keyboardist,” Getsla said about Mike Benshish. “We just refer to him as the fifth Beatle.”

The focus of the show is to be as immersive in the Beatles performances as possible, for the band as well as the audience. “It’s really what sets us apart,” Getsla said. “It’s professionally produced.”

