Watch now: Brice debuts new song, 'Farmer,' at Farm Progress Show

DECATUR — Country artist Lee Brice made a special trip to the Farm Progress Show on Wednesday to debut his new song “Farmer.”

The song, dedicated to the singer/songwriter’s family and others in the agriculture industry, was performed during a concert the culminated the second day of the Farm Progress Show in Decatur. The concert was sponsored by CASE IH.

Kathy Althoff brought four friends to the concert, skipping the Farm Progress Show. "Is that a bad thing?" she asked. "I came just to hear him."

Although she didn't attend the agriculture show, Althoff said she understands the importance of the event, not only for the industry, but for the city.

"It's awesome for our community," she said. "And Lee Brice is a big country star."

Brice said he communicated with the sponsors before recording the song.

“We wanted a song that was going to be about the farmers,” said Brice.

“It’s to lift somebody up,” he said. “It’s the kind of song I love to write.”

“I’m excited and nervous all at the same time” about performing the song in front of a live crowd for the first time, Brice said during a pre-concert interview.

Brice’s music became popular with songs such as “I Drive Your Truck” and “That Don’t Sound Like You." The Farm Progress Show is one of the first opportunities for the country music artist and his band to perform in front of a live audience after the COVID-19 pandemic. The band is anxious to be playing again.

“It’s good to be back on the road,” Brice said. “It’s been a long year and a half of not being out playing for real people and real faces and smiling, singing and clapping.”

According to Althoff and her friends, the weather and the venue were ideal for a concert.

"This is perfect," she said. "Everybody is still spread out and the weather is perfect."

