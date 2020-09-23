Watch now: Broken Roots falls just short of America’s Got Talent title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Broken Roots, a musical duo with Central Illinois ties, made the most of a second chance, finishing as the runner-up Wednesday in this season’s finale of NBC's "America’s Got Talent."

The duo, which includes Effingham native Austin Weinstock, who goes by the stage name Austin Edwards, was originally eliminated from the competition during the celebrity "judge cuts" round of paring down the competitive field. They were called back to the competition after another contestant dropped out due to a personal conflict.

Broken Roots consists of Edwards and fellow musician Joey Kar from the Chicago area. On Wednesday, they performed “God’s Country,” the song that propelled them to the finals, for the second time with one noticeable addition. They were joined on stage by country music superstar, Blake Shelton, the song’s original artist.

"It would mean financial stability for our families, it would mean the ability to possibly open up the music school Joey and I want to open up for the kids, it would mean the world," Edwards said when asked about what it would mean to be crowned champion prior to the winner being announced.