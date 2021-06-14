 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch now: Country music artist Chase Rice to perform at The Devon

JerrodNiemann_EventBrite

Chase Rice to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater July 29.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Country music artist Chase Rice and special guest Jerrod Niemann will be on stage for the 95Q Fan Appreciation Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

Rice has been on the country charts since 2014 with hits such as “Ready, Set, Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.” A few years later, he would find more success with the number one hit “Eyes On You.”

Niemann is a singer-songwriter with popular songs such as “Drink to That All Night," “Lover, Lover” and “What Do You Want.”

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater reopens for the 2021 season. Let's go behind the scenes. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tickets, ranging from $25 to $40, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, on the Devon Amphitheater website.

Watch now: More details in cancellation of Decatur July 4 fireworks

This show will not be included in the 2021 Devon season ticket package. Season ticket holders can purchase the tickets by contacting mwilcott@decparks.com by noon on June 17. Season ticket holders who do not reserve their tickets by this deadline will forfeit the sale of the tickets to the general public.

For more information, visit the Devon on Facebook or www.devonamphitheater.com.

People are also reading…

PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A$AP Rocky feels 'truly blessed' for Rihanna

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News