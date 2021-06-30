Watch now: Decatur Municipal Band ready to perform for live audience

DECATUR — The opportunity to perform in front of a live audience is exciting for Decatur Municipal Band piccolo and flute player Mary Little.

“And what a great time to come out, July 4,” she said. “Usually that’s a big concert.”

The band’s first concert of the season will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Fairview Park. The band will perform again the next day for its regular Monday concert, July 5, at Central Park.

As a musician and Decatur Municipal Band vice-president, Little admits the holiday concert can be emotional for the musicians as well as the audience. “Especially the salute to the armed forces,'” she said. “It’s hard to play. When people stand up, it makes you want to cry.”

Little said the cancellation of last year’s season was sad. “Some people said they hadn’t picked up their horn in a year,” she said. “But I just got to where I just played everyday, because I got depressed.”

Jim Culbertson, the band's music director, is not worried about the band and its ability to bounce back from a pandemic-interrupted season. “We do similar music every year,” he said about the patriotic concert. “But it’s not easy. There’s a lot of fanfare to it. But they are more familiar with this music.”

Future concerts may be more of a challenge for the musicians, according to Culbertson. “It’s brand new music, just to keep them on their toes,” he said.

Most of the musicians are considered professionals or have a music degree. “Everybody knows what they are doing,” Culbertson said.

The July 4 concert in Fairview Park will have an hour’s worth of patriotic music. An extra hour of music will be added to the Central Park concert. Both concerts are free. Most shows will have approximately 50 musicians. A different vocalist and solo musician highlight each concert.

Culbertson had his own challenges creating a concert season last year during the pandemic. Live performances were cancelled. Instead, the music director and emcee Jayson Albright hosted online broadcasts with commentary and conversations with special guests, including members of the board and band, soloists and vocalists.

At the beginning of 2021, Culbertson began to worry about the upcoming concert season. With a positive outlook, he hoped for a July 4 concert. “But I thought it ain’t going to happen,” he said.

With the vaccine distributions becoming more available by March, Culbertson and the board grew more excited about a future concert series. “Every week it just got better and better,” he said. “I kept smiling to myself.”

The continued pandemic worries did make adjustments to the concert schedule, which usually begins in June.

Patriotic music to celebrate the July 4 holiday will include John Philip Sousa’s “The Liberty Bell,” the salute to the armed forces, and a medley of patriotic pageantry, sung by vocalist Zach Garrett.

The 2019 Municipal Band concert season was the first as master of ceremony for Albright. Although he worked with Culbertson to create enjoyable virtual shows the next year, he said he was happy to be back on stage with the musicians. “That’s the really exciting part,” Albright said.

Albright adds content to the concert by providing information about the songs, composers and musicians. “I try to give the audience a little extra something,” he said.

The 2020 virtual shows included Albright introducing the available musicians and information about the music they performed together through Zoom conference calls.

“We interviewed someone from the band in every episode during the intermission,” he said. “There was a little extra talk about what the Decatur Municipal Band is, how it functions, what it means to the people that do it. It was neat to go a little deeper than just play the music.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

