Watch now: Decatur musicians set to march in Rose Bowl parade

DECATUR — Two Decatur musicians will march in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California, as representatives of the Salvation Army’s Heartland Division.

Santana Neal Jr., 17, and Samuel Laro, 21, are members of the newly formed Salvation Army Youth Band in Decatur.

“We are going to California to march in the Rose Bowl Parade,” Neal said. “We’ll also do some sightseeing.”

The Salvation Army band will be entry number 28 in the Jan. 1 parade. “Which, at Central Time, is about 10:30 in the morning,” Laro said about the band’s television appearance. “We’re right near the beginning of the parade.”

According to Salvation Army Lt. Shanell Debela, Neal and Laro are ideal musicians for the task ahead. “They are the best and the brightest,” she said. “They represent our new music program.”

Peter Kim is the Heartland Division music director for the Salvation Army’s youth band. The local group has 20 musicians. Their first performance was in during the Julie McClarey-Smith piano concert in November. “After this we’re working on going to Hawaii,” Debela said. “We have an invitation to a Salvation Army music camp. We’re hoping that will be in May or early-June.”

Each year for the parade, the Salvation Army sponsors two musicians from the Heartland Division, which includes Central Illinois and Eastern Iowa areas.

The music directors study the overall musical talent of each student. “We tried to encourage the young delegates who are very committed and who are willing to put the time and effort into improving their musical skills,” Kim said. “We see great potential.”

Rose Bowl Parade The Rose Bowl Parade will be televised beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, on ABC and NBC channels.

According to Kim, the Salvation Army has participated in the Rose Bowl Parade for 103 years. “I think it is the longest running marching band,” he said.

The musicians will arrive in Pasadena on Dec. 28 to attend practice. The route is more than five miles with more than 300 young musicians, ranging in age from 13 to 28, from all over the United States, performing together, according to Kim.

“They will get a little bit of sightseeing,” Kim said. “But they will march on Jan. 1 (in the parade) and then they will attend the Rose Bowl game and a Disneyland tour.”

Kim has worked with the two Decatur musicians along with the band. “They are both committed and smart,” he said.

A baritone saxophone player, Neal is an Eisenhower High School junior where he performs with his high school band. He has also attended Millikin University’s honor band performances. “I met some other famous people from the music world,” he said. “The Dallas Brass Band, we got to play with them.”

Laro will be marching as a trumpet player. As a child of Salvation Army officers and a Millikin University theater major, he was able to give Neal some advice. “Break in your shoes,” he said. “You don’t think you’re going to be as tired as you are at the end of it.”

This is not the first trip to the Rose Bowl Parade for Laro. “I went in 2016 and had a really good time,” he said.

Laro is also the leader of the Salvation Army youth programs, which includes drama, dance and music. “We’ve been able to grow the program very nicely,” he said. “It’s the most fulfilling work in the world.”

According to Laro, the Salvation Army musicians should be easily spotted during the parade with their simple uniforms, which consists of a white button shirt, tie, navy blue pants and shoes.

“And they are providing us with a bright red tunic,” Laro said. “That’s how you know it’s the Salvation Army coming down the road.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.