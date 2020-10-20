 Skip to main content
Watch now: Decatur native delivers rap album with a message about home
A.D. Carson

DECATUR — One of the lyrics from Decatur native A.D. Carson’s most recent album, “I Used to Love to Dream,” gives a hint as to what the educator and rapper wants to relay to those curious about living in Central Illinois.

“All you wanted was to make a little something out of nothing that was given, and you know it ain’t enough to just be living.”

The University of Virginia assistant professor's latest album uses live instrumentation, repurposed music, film, and news clips, and original rap lyrics.

Carson’s family lives in Decatur. He received his bachelor's degree from Millikin University in 2004. His connection continues as a member of the Millikin alumni board.

“But I found myself wanting to do more with my artistic practice that seemed to be limiting in a political orientation in Central Illinois, that didn’t seem very receptive to the mixture of hip-hop and education,” he said.

Instead, he wanted to be able to bring to the disciplines together. “Maybe I should go and become one of those people,” Carson said.

Carson album

Carson earned his Ph.D. from Clemson University. His previous works include a 34-song rap album called “Owning My Masters: The Rhetorics of Rhymes & Revolutions.” 

His album addresses his appreciation for family and his home. Living in Virginia keeps Carson away from loved ones. Although he has made friends throughout his life, they don’t replace those at home. “Those are people you would call colleagues,” he said. “They’re not the people I grew up with.”

The album can be found on most streaming platforms or on the University of Michigan Press website. The site offers captions along with the music and a documentary. “All of it is free,” Carson said. “I want it to be accessible to all people.”

Carson said the album is the first rap album to be peer-reviewed with an academic press. “It seems the international press is much more interested in books in the United States,” he said.

Central Illinois plays an important part in the album’s message. “People associate anything in Illinois with Chicago,” he said. “It’s as if there is not a rural Illinois.”

Watch now: Icon For Hire, a band with Decatur roots, records again

The Midwest also has its own stereotypes. “That’s not consistent with my life and my growing up,” Carson said. “This album tries to pinpoint what it’s like to live and grow up as a Black family in the Midwest that’s not Chicago.”

Honesty is important to Carson and the message he wanted to relay. “Our lives are not dictated by statistics, even if those statistics accurately describe the reality of the places,” he said.

Carson understands the area is still struggling, which he addresses. “I want us to reckon with what it means to be on those lists that talk about Decatur right now,” he said. “But I always make it known I’m from Decatur.”

As an educator of hip-hop, Carson chose to tell his message through rap. “There’s quite a bit that can be communicated in rap songs that doesn’t get communicated in academic or scholarly monographs,” he said.

Carson has been published in other formats, including essays, dissertations, and for publications. “Writing in rap form is something I’ve enjoyed doing with siblings and friends," he said. "It seems to be a very relevant way for me to communicate, particularly because I am a professor of hip hop.”

His classes consist of writing, composing mixtapes and listening practices. The students have been receptive of their teacher’s work. Carson said they see the importance of the piece. “But I think the students have this idea that maybe you just live at the university,” Carson said. “It’s always interesting for them to see what other people are writing. Then saying ‘hey, that’s my teacher’.”

Carson admits he is a little homesick. “But it’s also just trying to reconcile here and there, then and now, and really thinking about what does home really mean,” he said. “Is home something you can establish and have anywhere that you go? Is it a product of the places that you go or the people that you’re around? Or a combination of both?”

29 celebrities with Decatur ties

About the music

WHO: Decatur native A.D. Carson

THE ALBUMN: “I Used to Love to Dream"

LISTEN: fulcrum.org/concern/monographs/m900nw52n

