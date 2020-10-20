Watch now: Decatur native delivers rap album with a message about home

Carson understands the area is still struggling, which he addresses. “I want us to reckon with what it means to be on those lists that talk about Decatur right now,” he said. “But I always make it known I’m from Decatur.”

As an educator of hip-hop, Carson chose to tell his message through rap. “There’s quite a bit that can be communicated in rap songs that doesn’t get communicated in academic or scholarly monographs,” he said.

Carson has been published in other formats, including essays, dissertations, and for publications. “Writing in rap form is something I’ve enjoyed doing with siblings and friends," he said. "It seems to be a very relevant way for me to communicate, particularly because I am a professor of hip hop.”

His classes consist of writing, composing mixtapes and listening practices. The students have been receptive of their teacher’s work. Carson said they see the importance of the piece. “But I think the students have this idea that maybe you just live at the university,” Carson said. “It’s always interesting for them to see what other people are writing. Then saying ‘hey, that’s my teacher’.”