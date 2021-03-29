Watch now: Decatur record company ready to spread entertainment around the world

Publishing, promoting and producing are a few of the Millennium Sound Records responsibilities. However, a studio closer to Decatur is the only piece missing from the artist’s experience. Finding important studio components is crucial to McClelland. “Does it sound right to be played on the radio,” he said. “Anybody with a Mac computer, anybody who records, that’s fine. But does it sound right, has it been mixed right, has it been mastered?”

Millennium Sound Records has worked to promote the artists while focusing on ministry. “We work with our artists,” McClelland said. “They put something in, we put something in. We work together. But it is a business.”

Anthony Gray, 32, has performed with the gospel group Standard for about eight years. “It’s a traditional gospel sound, but we are a younger artist,” Gray said. “So we flip it and call it Urban Quartet, where we give it a new-age feel. It’s based on feelings.”

The group signed with Millennium Sound more than a year ago, shortly before the pandemic stopped live performances. “That kind of slowed everything down,” Gray said. “We haven’t been able to hit the ground running.”