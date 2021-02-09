 Skip to main content
Watch now: Decatur's Devon adds Diamond Rio to its summer lineup
top story

Watch now: Decatur's Devon adds Diamond Rio to its summer lineup

Diamond Rio

Country music act Diamond Rio

 Donnette Beckett

DECATUR — Country music act Diamond Rio and special guest Mo Pitney will perform on Friday, Sept. 24, at Nelson Park's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50% capacity will be allowed into the lobby of the administration building for in-person sales at 620 East Riverside Ave., Decatur.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $35.

Disney tribute band to perform at The Devon Amphitheater in Decatur

Diamond Rio has been performing for more than 30 years. Their hits include “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Meet In The Middle,” "One More Day" and “In A Week or Two.”

Diamond Rio poster

Throughout their time together, Diamond Rio has sold more than 10 million albums, won a Grammy Award, a Dove Award, six country music awards for Vocal Group of the Year and earned five number one singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified Platinum and five gold albums.

The Devon Amphitheater continues to add acts to the summer show lineup. Other scheduled shows include Country artist Tracy Byrd, R&B musicians Kool & the Gang, contemporary soul artist Ginuwine, Bobby Lyle Dave Stryker tribute to Billy Rogers and tribute to Disney music with The Little Mermen.

COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed or rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.

