Watch now: Here Come the Mummies returning to Decatur
Watch now: Here Come the Mummies returning to Decatur

DECATUR — Funk favorite Here Come The Mummies will return to Decatur as the headlining act on Saturday, June 5, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

Tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at 217-422-5911, as well as at the administration building for in-person sales at 620 E. Riverside Ave.

The Devon's lawn level season tickets to go on sale

Ticket prices will range from $15 to $30. The show will be included in the 2021 season ticket holders package.

Here Come The Mummies have been performing since 2000. The multi-character funk band has performed their brand of rhythm and blues throughout the country as well as at the Decatur Celebration, with their last visit in 2017. Along with their interesting music, the band is known for their onstage personalities and costumes, dressed in mummy wrapping from head to toe, despite the heat.

COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed or rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.

