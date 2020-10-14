Watch now: Icon For Hire, a band with Decatur roots, records again

According to guitarist Shawn Jump, the album is a return to the band’s heavier roots. “We were inspired by our early days of playing shows all over the Midwest, especially Central Illinois,” he said. “We’ve evolved our sound since then, but the tragedy the world has been facing made us want to reconnect with how we did things in the beginning.”

The end result is a recording featuring more guitar and drums sounds. “And vocally, Ariel really went to the next level on this album,” Jump said.

The release of the album has not been determined. The music business has also been affected by COVID-19 delays. “But we want to get it out in the world as soon as possible,” Jump said. “We are expecting a date no further than a few months.”

Another source for the album’s arrival is the access to Kickstarter, a crowdfunding resource.

The process isn't new to the band. Icon For Hire left their original record label in 2015. “Which left us totally dependent on our fanbase,” Bloomer said. “Partnering with our audience has allowed us to happily remain an independent band and not need help from a label.”