Watch now: Millikin University faculty perform mini-concerts at Decatur Madden Arts Center

DECATUR — A music concert in the middle of the day, in the middle of the week, can lift the spirits.

At least that is the goal of the Decatur Area Arts Council's Mid-Day Music concert.

Millikin University faculty members Troy Castle and Pei-I Wang gave a taste a concert they have coming up this weekend during lunch hour performance Wednesday at the Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery. The show’s title is “I’m Glad I’m Not a Tenor.”

“It’s primarily art songs,” Castle said. “It’s really a situation where the baritone is protesting a little.”

As an associate professor of music and coordinator of vocal studies, Castle will perform a full concert on Sunday at the Kaeuper Hall stage in Millikin’s Perkinson Music Center. Wang will accompany him on the piano.

“This is a preview, sort of a sampler platter of what’s coming up,” Castle said about the mini-concert.

Wednesday’s show was the first opportunity for Castle to perform at the art center. This academic year is only his second year at Millikin. “And I’m thrilled to have this opportunity,” he said about the concerts.

The duo was invited by Jami Fawley, the arts center’s gallery coordinator. The mini-concerts have been a staple at the venue for nearly two years. Millikin faculty often use the venue for mini-concerts before a recital. The next show will be at the end of October. “It’s always different,” Fawley said.

Audience members are free to bring a sack lunch to eat while they watch the shows. “They are free to just come in and listen to the music,” Fawley said. “It’s a short concert, but it’s a nice break from your day.”

Castle’s music choices for Wednesday’s show were snippets from Sunday’s concert, which are separated into five segments. “I pulled from each of those sections to give a representative sampling,” he said. “I try to give a little bit of variety from each. I’m trying to break it up just a little bit so I can show different colors.”

The songs Castle performed were written for baritone voices or often performed by a baritone. Songs included a German art song, an aria from the Romantic era and early 20th century pieces.

Wang, an assistant professor of piano and coordinator of keyboard studies, collaborated with Castle in preparing both shows. She has performed with other Millikin faculty for the arts gallery’s audiences in the past.

According to Wang, the mini-concerts are more intimate. “It involves a little more talking,” she said. “At a formal concert, we don’t have much time to talk. But here, we can interact with the audience.”

