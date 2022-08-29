Watch now: New conductor set to lead Decatur's Opus 24

DECATUR — For years, Ted Hesse has stood in front of choirs, several here in Decatur, directing voices to create beautiful music.

However, as the new Opus 24 conductor, he knows he has a challenge ahead of him.

“They’ve been around for about 30 years and they’ve had basically the same conductor for that whole time,” Hesse said. “That’s been Milt Scott and he’s just been a champion for choral music in the Decatur area.”

The Opus 24 mission is to educate while providing beautiful music to the community, Hesse said.

“I’m very excited about stepping in and working with this group,” he said. “It’s a very talented group.”

The new conductor will introduce new music to the choir, hoping to put his own mark on the group, he said.

“Having fun and enjoying the process,” he said about the changes. “And just making great music.”

Originally from Minnesota, Hesse, 52, graduated from Millikin University with a degree in vocal performance. He continued his education with a master’s degree in choral conducting from the University of Northern Iowa.

“I came back to Decatur to teach at Millikin,” he said. “I taught there for 14 years.”

He also conducts the Greater Decatur Chorale and is the director of music at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Decatur.

“Those are the three jobs I do and they keep me busy,” he said.

When not directing music, Hesse spends time with his wife and two teenage children.

Opus 24 Auditions Auditions for this season’s Opus 24 will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. For more information, visit www.decaturopus.com.

The singers for the three choirs rarely overlap. “But there’s not any that sing in all three,” Hesse said. “Because that poor soul would have enough of me.”

According to John Gorecki, Decatur Choral Society president, the new conductor was ideal for the choir. “If you want a choral conductor who’s going to get the most out of your group, Ted is the man,” he said. “He’s the one that you’ve got to have.”

Gorecki met Hesse while he was a student at Millikin University. “He’s such a professional and so knowledgeable,” Gorecki said.

The student and teacher met again during a trial run with Opus 24 during the process of searching for a new conductor. The connection was instant, according to Gorecki.

“The group just felt so comfortable,” he said. “He got some amazing things out of us in just a couple of minutes.”

The process of singing with a group has advantages, Hesse said about the process. “It’s a group of people that have to sacrifice some individuality for the greater good,” he said. “In a time where a lot of things can be very divisive and have a lot of strife, the choral artform is positive and it brings people together. It’s pleasurable and it’s fun.”

Opus 24 took a break during the summer after Scott left. The former conductor led the choir for 30 years and has since led the life of a retired professional. “He’s living his best life,” Gorecki said.

Hesse understands who he will be following. “(Scott) is a great person and a brilliant conductor, and educator too,” he said. “He’s had a huge impact on the Decatur community.”

The future for Opus 24 is not expected to change considerably, according to the organization’s president. “Just to consider the legacy and to continue the wonderful concerts,” Gorecki said. “Hopefully we have some new faces with us this fall.”

Opus 24 auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. The first of two concerts will be Sunday, Nov. 20, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for the fall concert. The spring concert is planned for May. Other shows may be added to the schedule providing lice sacred and secular music.

“The choir is made up of a lot of music teachers, church musicians, people who majored in music,” Hesse said. “There’s a lot of people who are involved in music.”

Although he has worked with many choirs in Decatur, Hesse said he is ready for a challenge. “But change is good,” he said. “I’m passionate about choral music and bringing a different enthusiasm and energy and excitement to the group. Hopefully it will reinvigorate them.”