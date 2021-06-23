Watch now: Oak Ridge Boys to play Devon in Decatur

DECATUR — The Oak Ridge Boys have been performing to audiences for nearly 50 years, so the break during the 2020 pandemic was difficult.

“Not just the Oak Ridge Boys, but the total music business had been shut down,” said bass singer Richard Sterban. “But it’s nice to be able to see things are beginning to turn around.”

The Oak Ridge Boys, known for their four-part harmonies to popular country songs, have begun to perform in front of audiences, including their next show, Friday, June 25, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

Their hits include “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” and “Elvira.” The Oak Ridge Boys just celebrated its 40th anniversary of the latter.

The country music quartet recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. “And we’re Opry members,” Sterban said. “We were on the first Opry show that had 100% capacity. We saw a full house.”

The packed house was considered a favorable sign of what the future may hold for concerts. “We’re seeing people, audiences, which is something we had missed,” Sterban said.

Performing is only part of the excitement for the Oak Ridge Boys. “We’ve missed the feedback. We’ve missed the audiences,” Sterban said. “Thank the good Lord, that is beginning to change.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sterban and his band mates were able to perform while recording their newest album “Front Porch Singin’.” The project’s producer, Dave Cobb, wanted to capture the atmosphere of four voices wafting from a porch, according to Sterban. “Just harmonizing and singing together,” he said.

The idea for the new album came from the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas concerts. During the show, the four men would sit in rocking chairs singing in front of a fireplace, each talking about their holiday memories. “It’s a very earthy, downhome kind of a thing,” Sterban said. “It almost makes you feel like you’re sitting in your living room just talking.”

The music from the album as well as their concerts include classic country music songs, gospel songs and new music. “It’s a nice mixture,” Sterban said.

A common theme throughout the album is the inspirational messages. “The songs contain messages that I think we need to hear right now,” Sterban said. “After what our country has gone through this past year now, this music is very healing.”

Sterban said their latest single “Love, Light and Healing” is one of the songs that will be performed during Friday’s show at the Devon. “That is what we need to hear right now,” he said. “It is a great song that conveys a great message.”

Although the group has taken advantage of their break, they will be touring again to catch up. “For the rest of the year, it’s going to be gang busters, we are going to be working a lot,” Sterban said. “Which is what we love.”

The high energy stage performances are filled with the Oak Ridge Boys classics as well as the newer songs. According to Sterban, the band performs as much music as possible. “We like to let our music talk for us,” he said. “We’ve always been very conscious over the course of the years to choose material that has a message, music that says something.”

Unlike past Oak Ridge Boys shows, the band has had time to build up some energy. “When you see the four Oak Ridge Boys, you are going to see four guys that have been chomping at the bit to get back out there,” Sterban said. “We’re so excited about it.”

PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.