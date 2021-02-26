Watch now: Powerful Voice, Powerful Message: Decatur teen uses music to raise awareness

“Or speaking out to say things that people are uncomfortable in saying, that isn’t right or needs to be fixed in the world,” Aria said.

Aria’s versions of cover songs will sound different than the originals. Along with the music, the vocals will be adjusted to her own style.

“I don’t like doing one thing with my voice,” she said.

Variety and creativity have been instilled in the teenager since she was a child singing along with her family.

Her mom, Natasha “Breezy” Brown, 37, bought her a studio to support Aria’s talent. Along with a microphone and computer equipment, a keyboard was important to the music.

“She taught herself how to play,” Brown said. “She even wrote her own songs.”

The voice and music heard on the videos are all created by Aria. “She does all of the background vocals herself,” her mother said. “She taught herself how to edit her videos as well.”

