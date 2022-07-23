Watch now: Teens live out rock star dreams at Decatur's First Gig

DECATUR — You couldn't miss Cole Pickley, even before he got onstage Saturday at First Gig.

His hair was in a tall mohawk, held by a considerable amount of hair spray, and his face was made up in “heavy metal” makeup, vaguely reminiscent of the members of Kiss.

“I need to stay away from open flames,” Cole joked.

He said he does something “stupid and crazy” every year, always wanting to top the previous year, which is where the hair and makeup idea originated. He played drums for a band called The Toothbrushes on Saturday.

It's all part of the experience of First Gig, an annual weeklong camp held at Millikin University and founded by Mikey Schoneman, a local musician assisted by several friends and colleagues who act as teachers and coaches for the teens who attend the camp.

“We have 26 kids and three bands,” Schoneman said. “They are ready to rock here at Millikin.”

On Saturday, the bands each performed four or five songs they'd worked on all week, in the Albert Taylor Theatre at Millikin with professional lights and sound and an audience packed with family and friends. They even had security guards stationed in front of the stage.

After the show, they held a meet-and-greet.

“They're meeting their new adoring fans,” Schoneman said with a grin.

Evy Navon, a soon-to-be sophomore at LSA High School, said her mom talked her into signing up for the camp. She'd never aspired to be a singer.

“I've had friends who've done it before and my mom brought it up to me,” she said. “It was a lot of fun, a life-changing experience. I just got over my fear of singing because this has helped me come out of my shell, so I'd like to do more.”

Being in a band may not be what she wants, though, she said.

Lola Thompson, bass player for the band called “Orange Juice,” was playing bass at school and a teacher suggested she should consider the camp.

“I wanted to do it because I've always been into music and I was playing electric bass at the time out of convenience as opposed to upright bass,” said Lola, 15. “Electric bass is a lot smaller and easier to carry around.”

She also plays several woodwind instruments, including clarinet and flute, but she'd never played in a rock band before, and the idea appealed to her.

Guitarist John Leihser, 14, also in Orange Juice, started playing guitar because his dad used to play, he said.

Before the show started, Schoneman thanked all the people who had helped with the camp, people he said believe, as he does, that music is a critical part of education and life.

“In this age of digital and screens, we lose emotional connection to each other,” he said. “Songs can speak to us on a deeper level.”

A song can lift your spirits, give you courage, and let you know that you aren't going through a trial alone, he said.

“A song is different. It's a conduit,” he said. “Music is more important than ever. I've talked about this before, the importance of music in education and how it feels like it's going away in public schools, but the fact that you're here today means you already know that and you understand, and you understand what we're trying to do.”