Watch now: The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater prepares for opening weekend

DECATUR — Let’s try it again.
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is ready for an exciting concert season after a successful first year.
“It was a great year in 2019,” said The Devon’s General Manager Mike Wilcott. “We’re going to have a lot of fun again this year.”
All of the shows at the Nelson Park venue were cancelled for 2020 because of the global pandemic. The stage was barren, except for a handful of socially distant events. “We had a lot of things moving behind the scenes, as far as rescheduling shows,” Wilcott said. “In the midst of doing that, we were also planning for 2021. It’s quite a process.”
Although the break had it’s benefits, Wilcott admits he would rather not have another year like 2020. “I’d much rather have been open, much rather see people coming through the gates,” he said. “But it was definitely a learning curve in a lot of ways.”
Wilcott and the staff are ready to start again. “This year is kind of like a grand re-opening,” he said. “After a great initial year, it was hard to have a year off, but now we will bounce back with a very action packed 2021.”
The time off gave the directors the opportunity to make any changes. “As guests enter this year, they’ll see some new improvements within the venue,” Wilcott said. “Also on the operations side, they’ll see some things that are hopefully done in a better way.”
The first show of the season will feature country music artist Tracy Byrd on Friday, May 21. The opening act will be Lainey Wilson, CMT’s listed as the “Next Women of Country” in 2020.
“Then we keep going every weekend through September,” Wilcott said.
Jim Peterik will be on stage with his band Ides of March during the second weekend of the season. The Devon is one of his first shows in front of an audience again.
“It’s like a muscle you weren’t able to use,” he said about performing. “You get used to the feedback from the crowd and the excitement in the air.”
The music is the connection, Peterik said. “The applause, I have to admit, is very good for your ego,” he said. “But more than that, it’s sharing your message, sharing the music that you’ve made. And last year was a bummer.”
Peterik said he kept busy in 2020 by working in the studio creating music with the band Chicago, Beach Boys member Brian Wilson, and former Styx lead singer Dennis DeYoung. “The studio experience is not like the live experience in hearing the people, knowing what they like and don’t like,” Peterik said.
Clay Gerhard, director of operations for the Decatur Park District, has been preparing the venue for the opening weekend. “It’s been two years since we’ve done anything down here,” he said. “So we’re bringing the place back to life.”
On Wednesday, banners and markings were being displayed and supplies being stored away. The staff and contractors expect to be working up until Friday’s show.
A few of the new features were added because of COVID-19 precautions as well as comfort for the audience. More bar locations and portable air conditioned restrooms will add space to the venue.
“We learned some things from our first year,” Gerhard said. “And we’ve had some time for the last couple of years without having any shows to think through things, how we can do things a little differently that can improve the overall guest experience.”
