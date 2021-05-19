Watch now: The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater prepares for opening weekend

DECATUR — Let’s try it again.

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is ready for an exciting concert season after a successful first year.

“It was a great year in 2019,” said The Devon’s General Manager Mike Wilcott. “We’re going to have a lot of fun again this year.”

All of the shows at the Nelson Park venue were cancelled for 2020 because of the global pandemic. The stage was barren, except for a handful of socially distant events. “We had a lot of things moving behind the scenes, as far as rescheduling shows,” Wilcott said. “In the midst of doing that, we were also planning for 2021. It’s quite a process.”

Although the break had it’s benefits, Wilcott admits he would rather not have another year like 2020. “I’d much rather have been open, much rather see people coming through the gates,” he said. “But it was definitely a learning curve in a lot of ways.”

Wilcott and the staff are ready to start again. “This year is kind of like a grand re-opening,” he said. “After a great initial year, it was hard to have a year off, but now we will bounce back with a very action packed 2021.”