Watch now: The Mummies return to Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur fan favorite Here Come the Mummies have crept their way back into the city.

The mummified musicians will be on stage Saturday, June 5, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park. Special guest will be Astrofix.

Their aptly named 2021 concert series, The Reawakening Tour, brings the eight-piece band back to the stage after a rest in 2020.

“2021, baby,” the band disclosed through emails, since the dead don't talk. “We’re set to pop, y’all.”

HCTM were able to record during the pandemic. Their newest album, “Live in the Flesh at Marathon Music Works,” was released at the end of the year.

“Which slaps, bangs, thumps, or whatever you call it at your house, baby,” they said.

HCTM have been performing together for more than 20 years. The mummy-wrapped funk band has performed their brand of rhythm and blues throughout the country as well as at the Decatur Celebration, with their first visit in 2011. Along with their spirited music, the band is known for their onstage personalities and costumes.

The group never breaks from its mummy personas, appearing on stage fully wrapped and ready to go. HCTM performs a humorous yet ghostly show by the professional musicians. They claimed to be 5,000 years old, playing their brand of original undead funk.

Each musician brings his own style and personality to the stage.

For example, drummer Eddie Mummy is shy, according to guitarist Mummy Cass.

“But he can topple the stage over with the power in his drumming,” he said before their last visit to Decatur.

Saturday’s show will be fun and unique with the band’s alter-egos as added entertainment. The original music has an energetic sound reminiscent of blues and funk bands throughout the ages.

The musical influences include classic rhythm and blues musicians from the 1950s and 1960s as well as the funk sounds of the 1970s and 1980s.

HCTM have fun on stage, since that is when they come alive. Songs such as “Kinda Lingers” and “Libido Knievel” have the audience laughing as well as dancing, they said.

“It’s a party in your eyeholes and your earholes,” said saxophonist Midnight Mummy. “And possibly your noseholes.”

