Watch now: They came from as far away as South Carolina to see Kevin Costner in Decatur

DECATUR — The sold-out crowd for Saturday's performance by Kevin Costner & Modern West at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater included fans from near and really far.

“I knew about it but she didn’t,” said James Smoak, who drove all the way from Columbia, South Carolina, with his wife Sandy and their son Zach. “I sprung it on her as a surprise just because she’s a huge Kevin Costner fan.”

Others, like Helen Waychas with her niece Megan Kaiser, came from Chicago in her car covered in Kevin Costner graphics and hearts on either side that read "H.W. + Kevin Costner."

“Oh, we love him,” said Waychas, who even brought a gift for Costner, which she hoped to give him near the stage.

It wasn't just the ticketholders who were excited for Costner’s concert.

Misty Dulik and Jamie Durbin, owners of Diggity Dawgs, one of the vendors providing food at the show, created a Costner-inspired menu made especially for the night’s concert.

“We wanted to just find out what his favorite fast food was, so we Googled it,” Durbin said. “Then we decided to do our spin on it to see if we can get him to try one of ours.”

Dulik said the menu included items inspired by different Costner movies, like "The Burger of Dreams," "The Bull Durham," "A Dawg Robin Hood Style," and a basket of fries appropriately named "The Yellowstone."

These movies and more were featured in an opening montage that included iconic scenes from the award-winning actor and director's many projects over the years.

And despite many of the shows having themes that resonate with men, Costner opened the show hinting at why Saturday was a sold-out performance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I really need to thank the women in the audience," he said, prompting a loud response. "Because I'm sure you men didn't know where they were coming tonight.

"I know it probably went something something like, 'We're going to see who? And see what?'"

Before launching into the first song, Costner offered one more thank-you.

"I want to say one last thing before we get started and play our version of our music," he said. "Thank you for coming to movies all these years."

The rest of the two-hour set featured songs Costner joked most people wouldn't know, and the stories behind them. While most songs were inspired by things that took place on the various movie and television series sets he's worked on over the years, some revolved around his family — mostly his parents — and the support they showed him.

Costner said his parents were always on the sidelines, at sporting events while in school and going so far as to camp out on the set of "Dances With Wolves" as he ventured into the world of directing.

Saturday's concert ended with an encore that included his song "The Angels Came Down," which he dedicated to the 13 service members killed last month outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Costner said Saturday's show marked the end of the band's current tour. After the last song was played, the band left the stage. Costner, however, remained behind, and after being handed a bottle of champagne and a glass, he shared multiple toasts with the cheering crowd as the song "The Last Night of the World" played.

The song's lyrics include the lines, "If this were the last night of the world, what would I do? What would I do that was different, unless it was champagne with you?"

Scott Perry contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.