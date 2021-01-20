Watch now: Tracy Byrd to headline The Devon show

DECATUR — Country artist Tracy Byrd will be the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater headliner on Friday, May 21, with special guest Lainey Wilson.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at devonamphitheater.com, by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911, or visiting the administration building for in-person sales at 620 East Riverside Ave., Decatur.
Tickets prices range from $15 to $30 plus taxes and fees. Reserved Parking will be $5 plus fees. The show is included for all 2021 season ticket holders.
Byrd became known in 1993 with singles such as "Holdin' Heaven", then later with "Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo." With more than 30 hit singles in his career, Byrd also released 10 studio albums and two greatest-hits albums.
Special guest Lainey Wilson was recently included in CMT’s “Next Women of Country” program. The Louisiana native made her Grand Ole Opry debut this year.
The 2021 shows will reopen the outdoor concert venue after what would have been The Devon’s second season in 2020.
Officials announced last week that Kool & the Gang will perform on Saturday, May 22.
Some acts, such as country act the Oakridge Boys, alternative band Gin Blossoms and rock n’ rollers Three Dog Night, have been rolled over from the canceled 2020 season.
The first season in 2019 was a success with popular national acts, such as country artist Scotty McCreery, R&B artist Brian McKnight and classic rock band .38 Special. It closed the season with a sold-out performance by Trace Adkins.
COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed or rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.
