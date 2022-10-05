 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We Are Messengers to perform at Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater

DECATUR — Christian band We Are Messengers will be in Decatur as part of its Wholehearted Fall Tour Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St.

Tickets are $28 for general admission and $48 for VIP seating, which includes a laminated photo, a meeting with the band and an opportunity to purchase souvenirs before the concert. To purchase tickets visit www.mtzunitedmethodist.com.

Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue

Mt. Zion United Methodist Church is hosting the concert.

We Are Messengers songs include "Everything Comes Alive," "Point to You," and their most recent hit "Come What May."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

