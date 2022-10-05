We Are Messengers to perform at Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater

DECATUR — Christian band
We Are Messengers will be in Decatur as part of its Wholehearted Fall Tour Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St.
Tickets are $28 for general admission and $48 for VIP seating, which includes a laminated photo, a meeting with the band and an opportunity to purchase souvenirs before the concert. To purchase tickets visit
www.mtzunitedmethodist.com.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church is hosting the concert.
We Are Messengers songs include "Everything Comes Alive," "Point to You," and their most recent hit "Come What May."
26 famous people who performed at the Lincoln Square Theatre
Bob Hope
In 2003, comedian Bob Hope died in Toluca Lake, California, at age 100.
Magician Harry Blackstone
John Philip Sousa
1929: John Philip Sousa, center, was a guest of the Rotary Club. He has brought his band and his dry wit to Decatur audiences at least a dozen times during the first three decades of this century. (H&R file photo)
Heavyweight boxer Jack Dempsey
Heavyweight boxer Jack Dempsey punches the heavy bag as spectators watch at his training camp at Saratoga Lake, N.Y., on July 6, 1927. (AP Photo)
AP
Al Jolson
Actors, from left to right, Al Jolson, Douglas Fairbanks, Eddie Cantor, Ronald Colman (behind Cantor) and producer Samuel Goldwyn, use this unique telephone in front of Mary Pickford's bungalow at a Hollywood studio on Aug. 23, 1932 to announce the making of a new motion picture. Miss Pickford is by the mouthpiece. (AP Photo)
Chico Marx
Four of the five Marx brothers, from left, Chico, Groucho, Harpo and Zeppo, pose in 1930. (AP Photo)
Lionel and Ethel Barrymore
Actors John, Ethel, and Lionel Barrymore are shown at a family reunion, 1932. The famous acting siblings appear together for the first time in "Rasputin." (AP Photo)
AP
Anna Pavlova
Famed Russian dancer Anna Pavlova with her teacher Enrico Cecchetti, date and location unknown. (AP Photo)
Presidential candidate Hiram Johnson (1924)
wikipedia.org
Violinist Friedrich "Fritz" Kreisler
Fritz Kreisler, internationally famous violinist shown August 4, 1958, plays at a recital in London’s Albert Hall in 1932. Before he left the platform a few years ago, Kreisler had an uninterrupted series of triumphs in Europe, making many command performances for royalty. His popularity with American audiences was tainted because he served with the Austrian army in World War I. (AP Photo)
Ernest Tubb
Country music singer Ernest Tubb is shown in March 1980 (AP Photo)
Steppenwolf with John Kay
John Hartford
Musician John Hartford plays the banjo at his home in Nashville, Tenn., in this file photo from Aug. 1986. Hartford was a versatile and wry performer who wrote the standard "Gentle on My Mind." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Ozark Mountain Daredevils
wikipedia.org
Muddy Waters
Muddy Waters, entertainer, as he performed at New York's Palladium Theater on Oct. 1, 1977, in a benefit performance for the New York Public Library to purchase rare blues records. (AP Photo)
B.B. King
1981: B.B. King, with his guitar Lucille, performed the blues - of which he is the reputed master - for about 1,000 people in concert at the Lincoln Theater in Decatur Sunday night. Although King is cutting down on concert appearances, he isn't considering retiring after 35 years of performing. "As long as I have my health or until the Great Creator says that's enough, I'll keep playing" he told the Herald & Review. (Herald & Review file photo)
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne performs at a fundraiser gala in Beverly Hills,Calif., on Sept. 18, 2006. Browne, Don Black and Dolly Parton were among that year's inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, dedicated to recognizing the work of composers and lyricists who create popular music worldwide. The induction ceremony was June 7, 2007, in New York. (AP Photo/Mario Anzuoni ,pool)
Here Come The Mummies
Here Come The Mummies heat up the stage.
