Whiskey Myers to play Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR — Tickets for
Whiskey Myers' upcoming show in Decatur will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
The country band will be on stage June 1 at the
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
This show is not included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets will be available at
www.devonamphitheater.com.
Pricing ranges from $119.50 for the reserved aisle sections to $44.50 for the lawn area. Additional fees will be applied.
Whiskey Myers, with their Southern Rock sound, is popular for their singles “Stone” and "Ballad of a Southern Man." They have also been featured in Paramount Network’s show “Yellowstone.” Their most recent studio album debuted at number one on both the country and Americana/folk charts, at number two on the rock chart and number six on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.
PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
A lighting truss is raised during preparations at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Seasonal supervisor Tim Reimer spreads mulch in landscaping at the entrance of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Brett Stock prepares to post a banner in The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Amphitheater manager Mike Wilcott shows one of his favorite views of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Reserved seating is pictured in The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A lighting truss is raised during preparations at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Jill Davis, left, presents Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater manager Mike Wilcott with the "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful" Most Litter Free award on Monday. The performance space in Nelson Park opened in the spring and is being recognized for its impact on the community.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater stage is filled during a yoga session taught by Jeff Hunt. The next one is planned Sept. 16.
CLAY JACKSON PHOTOS, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Rain didn't stop a large crowd from the moonlight yoga session taught by Jeff Hunt at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. The next date is Sept 16th, Hosted by Arts at Decatur Park District and The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!