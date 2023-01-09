 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whiskey Myers to play Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR — Tickets for Whiskey Myers' upcoming show in Decatur will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

The country band will be on stage June 1 at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

This show is not included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.

Tickets will be available at www.devonamphitheater.com.

Pricing ranges from $119.50 for the reserved aisle sections to $44.50 for the lawn area. Additional fees will be applied.

Whiskey Myers, with their Southern Rock sound, is popular for their singles “Stone” and "Ballad of a Southern Man." They have also been featured in Paramount Network’s show “Yellowstone.” Their most recent studio album debuted at number one on both the country and Americana/folk charts, at number two on the rock chart and number six on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

