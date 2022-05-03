Willie Nelson to play at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD —
Willie Nelson & Family is coming to the Illinois State Fair on Agriculture Day.
“Willie Nelson is a true champion for farmers,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “I can think of no one better to help us celebrate our state’s number one industry during the fair. On top of his love for agriculture, he will be performing hits that fairgoers from every generation can sing along to.”
Nelson will headline the Grandstand on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tickets for the show be available on
ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7.
Opening for Nelson will be four-time Grammy nominee Elle King. King is hailed as a rising star across multiple genres, collecting hits on both the country and rock charts. King is best known for her smash hits, “Ex’s & Oh’s”, “Different for Girls” with Dierks Bentley, and most recently, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert.
Fair officials also announced four supporting act that have been added to the Grandstand line-up.
• Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall will open for Sam Hunt Friday on Aug. 12.
• Southern Illinois native and singer songwriter Kendell Marvel will open for Brooks & Dunn on Sunday, Aug. 14.
• Hard rock vocalist Ann Wilson of Heart will open for Sammy Hagar & The Circle on Sunday, Aug. 21.
