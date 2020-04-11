New documentary is a breezy desert daze

Or, as a festival spokesman said in a San Diego Union-Tribune preview of the 1999 edition: “This will be the festival’s first year. Our hope is that it won’t be the last. This has been two years in the planning. One of our main goals is to have a really comfortable show for the public. We felt the natural beauty of the site would make it ideal for the festival.”

The first Coachella was headlined by Beck, Tool and Rage Against the Machine. It lost close to $1 million for its producers, the Los Angeles-based Goldenvoice, and did not return in 2000. (Former University of California San Diego student Marc Geiger, who co-founded the Lollapalooza festival in 1991 and has been the booking agent for numerous Coachella acts over the years, is credited in the film for helping Goldenvoice handle its initial financial debts.)

Coachella came back in 2001 as a pared-down, one-day event. But that was only after concert industry powerhouse AEG Live bought Goldenvoice and gave it a major infusion of cash to resume the event in Indio.

It took at least three more years before Coachella earned a small profit, before growing by leaps and bounds. In 2007, the same year Bjork and Nickel Creek performed, the festival expanded from two days to three and drew a then-record 186,000 attendees.