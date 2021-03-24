New Tina Turner documentary a fitting swan song for an icon

Q: She always threw herself into her live shows so deeply. I loved those live shots of her with the sweat just dripping down.

Lindsay: That was important to Tina, that we lean into (showing her sweat). She embraces that part of it. She was like, I never had a towel on stage. She wanted to show the work.

Q: You have footage of her at the Venice Film Festival saying she didn’t watch “What’s Love Got to Do With It” because it was too difficult to relive. Has she seen the finished version of the documentary?

Lindsay: Yes, she has seen the film. It was during quarantine, so we would have ideally gone over to Europe to show her, but we got a theater set up so she could see it, and we were anxious about it. Any time we make a film, we want the people we’re making it about to feel like we got it right. And there was anxiety that we were going to do the same thing to her that other people have. But ultimately she wanted to see it. Our producer said she was beaming and said, ‘You guys captured it!’ To me, it hints at the idea that there is some acceptance that this is how it was.

Q: I am curious why there was no mention of the various health issues she’s had this past decade?

Martin: As with all films, there are multiple iterations. We did have some scenes that leaned in on her health issues, and love is a major theme in this film, and that Erwin gave her one of his kidneys (fits into that). It was in line with some of the major themes of the film. But then it started getting out of the world of the trajectory of the film, which is still a biopic through the lens of Tina and her relationship with what became the saga and legend of Tina … Every chapter of Tina’s life could be its own film. It’s like, what lane are you going to choose?

